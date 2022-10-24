Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police searching for suspects in downtown Bakersfield robbery
Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery at a convenience store in downtown Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
Man arrested for 2 shootings in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for two shootings and an attempted carjacking, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on July 5, officers were called out to an apartment area on Mulberry Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officials said that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Oscar […]
Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Rosamond
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man after he allegedly burglarized three business’ early Tuesday morning in Rosamond. KCSO deputies responded to reports of burglary alarms at three different businesses around 1:25 a.m. in Rosamond. When officers arrived, they found a suspect forced entry to Foster Freeze, Sister Sister Coffee and […]
Pedestrian struck and injured on Rosedale Hwy west of Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road. A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes […]
Bakersfield Now
3 arrested in tobacco shop armed robberies in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of robbing tobacco shops in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Cigarette World located at 2316 Brundage Lane on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Reports indicated two men, […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man in hospital after shooting in Wasco
Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Wasco Monday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, on October 24, 2022, at 7:49 p.m., deputies were called to the 1200 block of Iris Street in Wasco for a victim of a shooting.
1 Person Killed In A Bicycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Tehachapi Police Department reported a bicycle accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue around 4 p.m. The collision involved a bicycle and a pick up truck. The pick up truck was exiting a parking lot when it collided with the bicyclist.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield police searching for missing at-risk woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk woman. The department said 28-year-old Gabrielle Villareal was last seen Monday, October 24, in the 700 block of 8th Street, near Lowell Park. She is described as a Hispanic, 5’3”...
BPD searching for an at-risk runaway teen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Mykel Davis, 14. The police department said Mykel is described as 5-feet and 8-inches and 145 pounds. He has a black longer style haircut, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black “Vans” shoes. Mykel was last […]
Man gets 15 years to life for intentionally hitting man with car, killing him
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver who intentionally hit a man with his Mercedes, killing him, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison. Frank Hillman, 29, in August was acquitted of first-degree murder but convicted of the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the death of Shawn Eric Bivins, 41. Witnesses reported […]
Do you travel one of Bakersfield’s most dangerous intersections?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections. In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes. The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in […]
Woman, 19, pleads no contest to assaulting elderly relative
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who had faced a charge of attempted murder has pleaded no contest to felony assault in the stabbing of an 86-year-old relative, according to court records. The attempted murder charge and an elder abuse charge were dismissed after Robin Kinoshita pleaded no contest Monday to assault with a deadly […]
GoFundMe account set up for teen who died after bicycle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created to help pay for funeral expenses for a 14-year-old boy who died after a bicycle and pickup truck collision in Tehachapi Monday afternoon. The Tehachapi Police Department said the teen bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before […]
Man pleads no contest to felony in Wasco shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced five charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Wasco pleaded no contest Monday to a single felony. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun, and four other felonies were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft
A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
