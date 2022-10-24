Read full article on original website
WIBW
Lesser reflects on family, future in explaining decision to leave Topeka City Council
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council member Mike Lesser thought he could announce his decision to leave his District 9 seat, and ride off into the sunset. What he didn’t expect, he said, was how many people would reach out in the days that followed, concerned his decision stemmed from illness or conflict.
Inmate who escaped from Kansas prison captured
TOPEKA –Inmate Joshua W. Renfro, who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility, has been apprehended, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Renfro was taken into custody Monday night by law enforcement officials in Leavenworth County. He was arrested on the KDOC escape warrant without incident. Just after...
KVOE
Emporia shooting suspects officially set for separate preliminary hearings
Two men accused of shooting somebody at an Emporia apartment complex this past summer are back in Lyon County District Court for hearings Wednesday. Shedrick Williams and Keno Hopkins are set for preliminary hearings. Hopkins’ hearing is at 9 am, with Williams’ hearing at 10. Both were formally...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
WIBW
Manhattan to host ‘Clean Slate Day’ for residents eligible to expunge their criminal records
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents can have some of their criminal records expunged, but only if they qualify, for eligible residents to have a fresh start. Starting Friday, October 28, Kansans can stop by the Manhattan Public Library, at 629 Poyntz Ave., to have the records cleared in honor of “Clean Slate Day.” Eligible individuals who have a misdemeanor and/or felony criminal records can start off with a clean slate for free. Thanks to the joint effort between the Riley Co. Bar Association and Kansas Legal Services, Inc.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after adult with injuries found by officers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another adult male with non-life-threatening injuries was found by officers. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officers were called to the 1200 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. with reports of a disturbance.
WIBW
TPD to consider self-defense in shooting death of 81-year-old
Lesser reflects on family, future in explaining decision to leave Topeka City Council. Mike Lesser steps down from his Dist. 9 effective Nov. 1, 2022. TPS Foundation awards grants to six lucky educators as part of its ‘Prize Patrol’. NOTO is hosting a trick or treat event from 3...
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
KVOE
Man accused of aggravated kidnapping in Lyon County District Court
A preliminary hearing is ahead for a man accused of aggravated kidnapping and other charges in Lyon County District Court. Roberto Torres faces single counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property after an alleged incident Sept. 11. Other case details are not being announced.
LJWORLD
Eudora man charged after allegedly threatening teens with a knife
A Eudora man has been charged in Douglas County District Court after he allegedly chased two teenagers into a Lawrence house and threatened them with a knife. Deven Antonio Ryan, 18, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated burglary and one misdemeanor count of battery, according to charging documents.
Riley County Arrest Report October 26
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RONALD DARIUS SAUNDERS, 22, Leawood, Failure to appear; Probation violation; Bond $6,000. WYLEE JAMES SCHMIT, 32, Clayton, WI, Failure to appear; Probation violation;...
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
WIBW
Escaped Lansing inmate apprehended
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A minimum security inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility considered escaped after walking away from the unit has been apprehended. The Kansas Department of Corrections said minimum custody resident Joshua W. Renfro was placed on escape status after he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility Sunday night. KDOC says Renfro was taken into custody Monday night by authorities in Leavenworth County. The incident is under investigation, no other details are being released.
WIBW
Truck driver killed in Junction City after getting pinned between two vehicles
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning in Junction City when he was pinned between the power unit and another semi trailer. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his Peterbilt Truck when it started rolling forward. He attempted to get back inside of the truck and was pinned in-between his truck and another semi trailer. Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 10/26/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for burglary in the 200 block of Blue Earth Pl. in Manhattan on October 25, 2022, around 6:30 a.m. 22- and 25-year-old men were listed as the victims when it was reported numerous Milwaukee tools were stolen from an unlocked truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
WIBW
Suspect’s baseball bat causes $1.7+K in damage to Ogden Shop Quik
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect’s baseball bat has caused more than $1,700 in damage to the Ogden Shop Quik. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, officials were called to the Shop Quik in the 400 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.
