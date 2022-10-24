ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KSNT News

Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Deer found shot and killed have a Topeka neighborhood on edge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. For the past few weeks, some Topeka residents have heard gunshots in their neighborhood, and later discovered dead deer. As recently as last night, people reported hearing the […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Inmate who escaped from Kansas prison captured

TOPEKA –Inmate Joshua W. Renfro, who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility, has been apprehended, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Renfro was taken into custody Monday night by law enforcement officials in Leavenworth County. He was arrested on the KDOC escape warrant without incident. Just after...
LANSING, KS
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan to host ‘Clean Slate Day’ for residents eligible to expunge their criminal records

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents can have some of their criminal records expunged, but only if they qualify, for eligible residents to have a fresh start. Starting Friday, October 28, Kansans can stop by the Manhattan Public Library, at 629 Poyntz Ave., to have the records cleared in honor of “Clean Slate Day.” Eligible individuals who have a misdemeanor and/or felony criminal records can start off with a clean slate for free. Thanks to the joint effort between the Riley Co. Bar Association and Kansas Legal Services, Inc.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after adult with injuries found by officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another adult male with non-life-threatening injuries was found by officers. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officers were called to the 1200 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. with reports of a disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD to consider self-defense in shooting death of 81-year-old

Lesser reflects on family, future in explaining decision to leave Topeka City Council. Mike Lesser steps down from his Dist. 9 effective Nov. 1, 2022. TPS Foundation awards grants to six lucky educators as part of its ‘Prize Patrol’. NOTO is hosting a trick or treat event from 3...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Man accused of aggravated kidnapping in Lyon County District Court

A preliminary hearing is ahead for a man accused of aggravated kidnapping and other charges in Lyon County District Court. Roberto Torres faces single counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property after an alleged incident Sept. 11. Other case details are not being announced.
LYON COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Eudora man charged after allegedly threatening teens with a knife

A Eudora man has been charged in Douglas County District Court after he allegedly chased two teenagers into a Lawrence house and threatened them with a knife. Deven Antonio Ryan, 18, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated burglary and one misdemeanor count of battery, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 26

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RONALD DARIUS SAUNDERS, 22, Leawood, Failure to appear; Probation violation; Bond $6,000. WYLEE JAMES SCHMIT, 32, Clayton, WI, Failure to appear; Probation violation;...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Escaped Lansing inmate apprehended

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A minimum security inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility considered escaped after walking away from the unit has been apprehended. The Kansas Department of Corrections said minimum custody resident Joshua W. Renfro was placed on escape status after he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility Sunday night. KDOC says Renfro was taken into custody Monday night by authorities in Leavenworth County. The incident is under investigation, no other details are being released.
LANSING, KS
WIBW

Truck driver killed in Junction City after getting pinned between two vehicles

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning in Junction City when he was pinned between the power unit and another semi trailer. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his Peterbilt Truck when it started rolling forward. He attempted to get back inside of the truck and was pinned in-between his truck and another semi trailer. Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 10/26/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for burglary in the 200 block of Blue Earth Pl. in Manhattan on October 25, 2022, around 6:30 a.m. 22- and 25-year-old men were listed as the victims when it was reported numerous Milwaukee tools were stolen from an unlocked truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Suspect’s baseball bat causes $1.7+K in damage to Ogden Shop Quik

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect’s baseball bat has caused more than $1,700 in damage to the Ogden Shop Quik. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, officials were called to the Shop Quik in the 400 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.
OGDEN, KS

