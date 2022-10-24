ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg man with loaded gun stopped by TSA at airport

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jd6Ui_0ikkKlPu00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Transportation Security Administration officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a man with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Friday, Oct. 21, according to a release from the TSA.

The firearm, carried by a Harrisburg resident, was a 9mm gun loaded with nine bullets, the TSA says. It was the eighth gun caught by TSA officers at the HIA security checkpoint so far this year, according to the release.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Daily Digest

Individuals who bring weapons with them to a security checkpoint can face a civil penalty of up to $13,900, and this applies to people with or without concealed carry permits, the TSA release explains. Travelers may transport firearms as checked baggage, provided they are properly stored and declared.

“Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on their mission,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, in the release. “If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to know where it is at all times and know that it cannot go through an airport security checkpoint. This individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

3 Harrisburg men sentenced for straw purchasing firearm scheme

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three Harrisburg residents were sentenced to prison for conspiring to purchase guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring with three other individuals to purchase firearms for felons and weapons...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
LEBANON, PA
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg, Dauphin County target illegal dumping with new city-focused enforcement officer

Harrisburg and Dauphin County are stepping up their battle against illegal dumping in the city, devoting greater resources and enforcement to the effort. At a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Wanda Williams and the Dauphin County commissioners announced a joint effort to address the issue through a new city-focused environmental enforcement officer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 2 boys last seen in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning for two boys who were last seen in Harrisburg. That Amber Alert was canceled shortly before 9 a.m. when police said the children were located safe. Police were searching for a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy who were seen at 5 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man sentenced to prison for arranging ‘straw’ gun purchases for felons

Where do people get guns when they aren’t allowed to buy them?. From people like Antonio Godbolt, 37, who a federal judge recently sentenced to 33 months in prison for purchasing guns for convicted criminals, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Such purchases designed to circumvent rules that prevent felons or minors from buying guns are known as “straw purchases.”
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg homeowner shoots attempted burglar

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg homeowner shot a man who was trying to break in, police say. The suspect, Keon Washington, allegedly kicked in the back door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the homeowner, who lawfully had...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police in York County investigate shooting incident

State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County man gets 18 to 36 month prison term in overdose case

A Mechanicsburg area man will spend at least the next year in prison for his role in the 2021 overdose death of Donald Estright. Drew Brant, 42, of the 6600 block of Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township, was given an 18-to-36 month sentence by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker for providing drugs police believe killed Estright on March 24, 2021. With credit for time served since since his arrest in May of this year, Brant could become eligible for parole by November 2023.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County police K-9 nominated for grant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police Department K-9 Nova has been nominated for a national grant. Nova was nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K-9 Grant. This is a national annual grant that awards funds to police departments to help maintain and grow their canine units. Grant...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy