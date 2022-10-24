Harrisburg man with loaded gun stopped by TSA at airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Transportation Security Administration officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a man with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Friday, Oct. 21, according to a release from the TSA.

The firearm, carried by a Harrisburg resident, was a 9mm gun loaded with nine bullets, the TSA says. It was the eighth gun caught by TSA officers at the HIA security checkpoint so far this year, according to the release.

Individuals who bring weapons with them to a security checkpoint can face a civil penalty of up to $13,900, and this applies to people with or without concealed carry permits, the TSA release explains. Travelers may transport firearms as checked baggage, provided they are properly stored and declared.

“Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on their mission,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, in the release. “If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to know where it is at all times and know that it cannot go through an airport security checkpoint. This individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty.”

