ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"

Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
golfmagic.com

Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami

Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
Golf Digest

This Phil Mickelson-Brooks Koepka dagger-off at LIV Miami was definitely real and definitely unscripted

If the made-for-TV golf events have taught us anything, it's that forced, PG-13 trash talk is not the strong suit of tour pros. We don't doubt that the NC-17 stuff we don't hear on the course is great, but it's impossible to replicate in a walking-on-eggshells environment. Another reminder of the greatest idea I've ever had: there should be a paid subscription service to hear mic'd up, uncensored trash talk in professional sports.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
golfmagic.com

OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course

A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
Golf Digest

Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback

DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
DORAL, FL
Daily Mail

PGA Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club under investigation in an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice... as the battle with LIV rages on

The Department of Justice's antitrust investigation into American professional golf reportedly includes the United States Golf Association, the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, and the Augusta National Golf Club. Reports from the Wall Street Journal say the investigation has a broader scope than previously thought, with the DOJ looking...
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'

One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship first-round leader picks and model

Each week of the PGA Tour season, the first-round leader market is one of the juciest and most difficult to predict. With such a small sample size of first rounds, the fickle nature of form and the vagaries of splits, tee times and weather, there's a good reason these bets pay off so well when hit.
Golf.com

4 golf-betting rules every savvy golfer should follow

The beauty of golf is that we’re mostly competing against ourselves. So say the purists. The rest of us know better. We’re mostly competing against our buddies, hoping to take them for a few bucks. It’s that simple: The game is more compelling when there’s something on the line.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising 2023 Race News

The NASCAR Euro Series has an unprecedented race planned to commence the 2023 season. As announced Tuesday, next year's schedule begins with an exhibition Arctic Ice Race in Finland. That's right. On March 4 and 5, drivers will compete on ice, or as put in the press release, cars "will...
Golf Digest

10 tips that will eliminate your blow-up holes

If there’s one thing golfers of every level—from tour players to the most casual recreational golfers—are looking for it’s hitting more greens in regulation. No statistic correlates more with golfers’ overall score, and everything is a means to that end. But how do you actually...
Golf Digest

Hall-of-Famer says this '1-2-3' feel was the key to her smooth swing

Annika Sorenstam is one of the most prolific winners in golf history. She dominated at every level—and is still going. But perhaps even more impressive than wins on her resume was the manner in which she accomplished them. Whether it was the iconic first tee shot at the 2003...
GolfWRX

Hatch Golf and the wild world of golf headcovers

Hatch Golf has been making some amazingly creative headcovers and accessories for the past few years. Sean Farrell is a designer by trade and turned his love of creating graphics with his love of golf to create Hatch and provide golfers with some truly unique items. Hatch Golf mostly caters too smaller, limited runs of their headcovers that sell out rather quickly. If you want to hear the whole conversation with Sean, please check out of the podcast links at the bottom and on any podcast platform that you listen on. Just search GolfWRX Radio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy