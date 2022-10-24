Read full article on original website
Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
WIBW
Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
Missing Manhattan teen found safe, police say
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has found a missing teen who was missing since Friday, Oct. 21. The missing teenager was located by law enforcement, according to Riley County Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote. The RCPD thanks everyone who helped participate in the search efforts.
WIBW
19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 19-year-old is behind bars after officials were called to a domestic disturbance. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 4100 block of SW 6th Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance. When officials arrived, they said...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after adult with injuries found by officers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another adult male with non-life-threatening injuries was found by officers. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officers were called to the 1200 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. with reports of a disturbance.
Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge
A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
Shooting in SE Topeka neighborhood leaves one dead, suspect in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Southeast Topeka that left one person dead on Monday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Fremont. The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been […]
KVOE
Lansing Prison escapee with prior convictions in Lyon, Greenwood counties captured without incident
A man who escaped from the state’s minimum-security prison in Lansing over the weekend has been captured. Joshua Renfro was placed on escape status after “walking away” from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday. He was captured without incident Monday. Renfro is serving a 30-month sentence for...
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify man after thousands of dollars in cell phones stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to identify a man after thousands of dollars worth of cell phones were stolen. The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify an individual in connection to an ongoing large cellphone theft investigation. On Aug. 5, TPD...
Police catch juvenile during Kansas business burglary
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15 Street on a report of a burglary alarm to a business, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. When officers arrived on scene,...
WIBW
Two-vehicle crash caused by driver fleeing from police
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Central Topeka was caused by a driver fleeing from Topeka Police officers. The Topeka Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver sped off. They said officers did not pursue and later found the vehicle had collided with another driver at Southwest 17th & Gage Boulevard.
WIBW
2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
WIBW
Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
Man accused of aggravated kidnapping in Lyon County District Court
A preliminary hearing is ahead for a man accused of aggravated kidnapping and other charges in Lyon County District Court. Roberto Torres faces single counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property after an alleged incident Sept. 11. Other case details are not being announced.
Wet road conditions lead to Wichita woman being seriously injured in single-car crash
Wet road conditions lead to a Wichita woman being seriously injured in a single-car crash on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24.
WIBW
Manhattan man dragged by truck, becomes victim of scooter theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Manhattan man and his scooter were hit by a truck and dragged for a short time he also became the victim of a scooter theft. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Wet roads send driver to hospital in Emporia
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas driver is in an Emporia hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash Monday on a wet Kansas turnpike. The 36-year-old Wichita driver was going north in Lyon County when she spun left and hit the median before going off the road and through a fence, according to the […]
