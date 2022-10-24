ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Related
greenvillejournal.com

Simpsonville City Council Notes: Plans to develop new food venue advances

Here’s a recap of the Oct. 25 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council:. Council advanced a rezoning request for property located at 210 and 216 N.E. Main St. The applicant, Eric Glasow of GCI Services, plans to develop a food venue called The Yard, which will be similar to Gather GVL or the Freight Yard in Spartanburg.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County to present draft Master Plan for Monkey Park, Timmerman Landing

Anderson County Parks and Recreation will present a draft Master Plan for Timmerman Landing and the Pelzer Monkey Park today (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m. at the Pelzer Gym. The public is invited to attend the community input meeting and see what recreation improvements county and local officials are proposing for the area. (Pictured is the Timmerman kayak launch and landing on the Saluda River.)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Duke Energy makes donation for fencing

A donation from the Duke Energy SC State President’s office for $25,000 will be used to improve parks and recreation facilities in the Duke Energy service area. Emily DeRoberts, District Manager/SC Gov’t and Community Relations Team for Duke Energy Carolinas presented the check to the Wren Youth Association. The funds will be used for Wren Youth Association football field fencing at Hurricane Springs Park. The facility is currently using orange temporary barrier as fencing and the funds will provide a permanent and safer alternative to protect players and spectators. The football field fencing project is underway and will be completed before Spring 2023. Pictured are Emily DeRoberts, Anderson County District 6 Councilman Jimmy Davis and members of the Wren Youth Association.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
thejournalonline.com

Flexon expansion to create 120 new jobs in Anderson County

Flexon Industries, a division of the. U.S. Wire & Cable Corporation (USW), just completed the expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs. A significant contributor to the economy, with 212 employees in Anderson, Flexon / USW is now the largest watering hose manufacturer and the leading maker of extension cords in North America. Annually at the Anderson facility alone, Flexon will produce enough garden hoses to wrap around the earth seven times.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools finding vapes with weapon detection system

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate school district is finding that its new weapon detection system is uncovering a different kind of threat. For almost a decade, electronic cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco products among middle and high school students in the U.S., according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tryon Daily Bulletin

City of Landrum gets new police chief

Jason Coffin sworn in at last week’s council meeting. LANDRUM––At the City of Landrum’s October council meeting, Jason Coffin was sworn in as the new police chief for Landrum Police Department. Coffin, 25, is a veteran law enforcement officer and has served as a patrolman, PFC,...
LANDRUM, SC
accesswdun.com

Seriously injured Martin man faces DUI, possession charge

DUI is suspected in a pre-dawn crash Tuesday in Stephens County. The Georgia State Patrol says the wreck on Ga. 17 near Hayes-Wilbanks Road seriously injured 52-year-old Timothy Doyle Dodgins after his van left the road and came to rest on top of the guardrail. Dodgins was flown from the...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA

