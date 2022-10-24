Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Plans to develop new food venue advances
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 25 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council:. Council advanced a rezoning request for property located at 210 and 216 N.E. Main St. The applicant, Eric Glasow of GCI Services, plans to develop a food venue called The Yard, which will be similar to Gather GVL or the Freight Yard in Spartanburg.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County to present draft Master Plan for Monkey Park, Timmerman Landing
Anderson County Parks and Recreation will present a draft Master Plan for Timmerman Landing and the Pelzer Monkey Park today (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m. at the Pelzer Gym. The public is invited to attend the community input meeting and see what recreation improvements county and local officials are proposing for the area. (Pictured is the Timmerman kayak launch and landing on the Saluda River.)
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The fight over an apartment project in West Greenville drew another packed house at City Council Monday night. The initial vote for the “Woven” project was back in August when council approved it in a 4 to 3 vote. Now, the project is...
Upstate county council nominee accused of racist and homophobic tweets
A race for Pickens County Council District One has become a conversation across the area.
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
thejournalonline.com
Duke Energy makes donation for fencing
A donation from the Duke Energy SC State President’s office for $25,000 will be used to improve parks and recreation facilities in the Duke Energy service area. Emily DeRoberts, District Manager/SC Gov’t and Community Relations Team for Duke Energy Carolinas presented the check to the Wren Youth Association. The funds will be used for Wren Youth Association football field fencing at Hurricane Springs Park. The facility is currently using orange temporary barrier as fencing and the funds will provide a permanent and safer alternative to protect players and spectators. The football field fencing project is underway and will be completed before Spring 2023. Pictured are Emily DeRoberts, Anderson County District 6 Councilman Jimmy Davis and members of the Wren Youth Association.
thejournalonline.com
Williamston chosen to be first town in state for multiple Quilts of Valor presentations
Envision Williamston’s Executive Director Roberta Hamby recently made contact with Quilts of Valor about presenting her brother, James Barrs, a retired vet, a Quilt of Valor for his 21 years of military service. SC State Coordinator, Kim Price, reached out to Mrs. Hamby and proposed an idea. Quilts of...
Dozens arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole or probation violations
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
thejournalonline.com
Flexon expansion to create 120 new jobs in Anderson County
Flexon Industries, a division of the. U.S. Wire & Cable Corporation (USW), just completed the expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs. A significant contributor to the economy, with 212 employees in Anderson, Flexon / USW is now the largest watering hose manufacturer and the leading maker of extension cords in North America. Annually at the Anderson facility alone, Flexon will produce enough garden hoses to wrap around the earth seven times.
WYFF4.com
Deputy in South Carolina distributed marijuana to confidential informant on video, warrant says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A now-former Greenville County deputy is facing a charge after he distributed marijuana to a confidential informant on video, according to an arrest warrant. Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, is charged with first-offense distribution of marijuana. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Schools finding vapes with weapon detection system
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate school district is finding that its new weapon detection system is uncovering a different kind of threat. For almost a decade, electronic cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco products among middle and high school students in the U.S., according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on US 25 in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a truck Tuesday night in Greenville County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. along U.S. 25 in Travelers Rest, Pye said. A WYFF 4 photographer said it was...
Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg
City Leaders in Spartanburg have decided to close a nighttime homeless shelter.
WHAS 11
Fight at Seneca High School leads to gun found in backpack
Officials at the school said staff members broke up a fight Tuesday morning. A student involved, jumped out of a window leaving behind a bag where the gun was found.
Escaped South Carolina inmate leaves behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
City of Landrum gets new police chief
Jason Coffin sworn in at last week’s council meeting. LANDRUM––At the City of Landrum’s October council meeting, Jason Coffin was sworn in as the new police chief for Landrum Police Department. Coffin, 25, is a veteran law enforcement officer and has served as a patrolman, PFC,...
South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Kyleen Waltman has been arrested and is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday, according to the Abbeville County Detention Center. This comes seven months after Waltman was “viciously attacked” by three dogs in March. Waltman had both of her arms amputated and had several surgeries following the attack before […]
accesswdun.com
Seriously injured Martin man faces DUI, possession charge
DUI is suspected in a pre-dawn crash Tuesday in Stephens County. The Georgia State Patrol says the wreck on Ga. 17 near Hayes-Wilbanks Road seriously injured 52-year-old Timothy Doyle Dodgins after his van left the road and came to rest on top of the guardrail. Dodgins was flown from the...
