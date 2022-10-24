ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

7 Chinese nationals charged in alleged plot to repatriate U.S. resident

Federal authorities have charged seven Chinese nationals over an alleged long-running harassment campaign to try and intimidate a U.S. resident into returning to China. The eight-count indictment, which was unsealed Thursday in a U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York, is the latest case brought by the Justice Department as part of “Operation Fox Hunt,” described by the FBI as an illegal global effort by China to locate and repatriate alleged fugitives who have fled to foreign countries.
BROOKLYN, NY
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
The Independent

Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine

The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese spies bribed U.S. double agent, DOJ announces charges

Two alleged Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with bribing a U.S. official for information on a criminal case against a Chinese-owned telecommunications company, the Justice Department revealed on Monday. People familiar with the matter said that company is Huawei Technologies Co., according to The Wall Street Journal. Huawei, one...
Benzinga

US Charges More Than A Dozen Chinese Agents With Multiple Acts Of Espionage: What You Need To Know

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused China of committing acts of espionage against the United States in a Monday press conference. Here's what you need to know:. The DoJ's Case: Garland said the Justice Department has taken several actions in the last week to disrupt criminal activity by individuals working on behalf of China. On Monday, a complaint was unsealed charging two Chinese intelligence officers with attempting to obstruct and influence a criminal prosecution of a Chinese telecommunications company, presumably Huawei.
The Independent

New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress

New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.

Comments / 0

Community Policy