Gainesville, FL

News4Jax.com

Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Chomp: Gators big underdogs vs top-ranked ‘Dawgs in Jacksonville

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. This is usually a week that we’ve all been waiting for, but I must admit my excitement and expectations for this year’s Florida-Georgia game are relatively low. But we’re still previewing the big annual rivalry matchup...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

17-year-old arrested after 5-year-old shot in Putnam County, deputies say

Jaelin Hope, 17, was arrested after a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Fatal crash shuts down I-75 in both directions in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 on Wednesday afternoon shut down all lanes on the busy highway near Ocala. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on northbound I-75 near mile marker 337 in Maron County. FHP said motorists traveling north need to exit...
MARION COUNTY, FL

