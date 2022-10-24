Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for candidates for Clay County commission?
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two candidates are in the running to become the next Clay County Commissioner for District 2, a district that covers the Oakleaf area in the northern part of the county. Republican Alexandra Compere is going up against Democrat Leroy Edwards to fill the seat currently...
Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
Chomp: Gators big underdogs vs top-ranked ‘Dawgs in Jacksonville
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. This is usually a week that we’ve all been waiting for, but I must admit my excitement and expectations for this year’s Florida-Georgia game are relatively low. But we’re still previewing the big annual rivalry matchup...
Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
Dog owner may have had good intentions, but authorities say he may have broken the law
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A Jacksonville man is facing a misdemeanor animal abandonment charge after doing what appeared to be the right thing but was still considered unlawful. News4JAX is not naming the man because the charge is a misdemeanor. Also, the man surrendered himself to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
17-year-old arrested after 5-year-old shot in Putnam County, deputies say
Jaelin Hope, 17, was arrested after a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.
Fatal crash shuts down I-75 in both directions in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 on Wednesday afternoon shut down all lanes on the busy highway near Ocala. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on northbound I-75 near mile marker 337 in Maron County. FHP said motorists traveling north need to exit...
