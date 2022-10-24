$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Myrtle Beach Kroger store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Kroger shopper in Myrtle Beach picked up more than just groceries during a recent trip to the store.

Someone at the Kroger store at 3735 Renee Drive also bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing that is worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials.

The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19, 25, 48, 55 and 60, and the Powerball was 18. The Myrtle Beach winner matched all five numbers but not the Powerball.

No one matched all the numbers and the Powerball, meaning the jackpot will be at least $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing, the 8th-largest prize in Powerball history, lottery officials said. The advertised jackpot amount has increased by $15 million since Saturday’s drawing with Powerball officials reporting strong sales nationally.

If one player matches all five numbers and the Powerball on Monday night, they would have the option of taking a one-time cash payment of $299.8 million or the entire jackpot paid out in 30 installments over 29 years.

According to the lottery, more than 27,000 players in South Carolina purchased tickets in the drawing for prizes of between $4 and $1 million. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

More information about claiming prizes is available on the South Carolina lottery’s website .

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.

