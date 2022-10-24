Read full article on original website
Renovated playground open now at Ped Mall in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Ped Mall Playground has received its first major renovation in 20 years and it's now open to use in downtown Iowa City. The Downtown Pedestrian Mall Playground at 210 S Dubuque Street is now open. New features include a play tower,...
Multimillion dollar grant to bring more multifamily housing to Cedar Rapids, Marion
Fifteen Cedar Rapids metro projects received major funding boosts from the state of Iowa as the Iowa Economic Development Authority has announced over $11 million for redevelopment tax credits for Brownfield/Grayfield sites and Workforce Housing Tax Credits. The total capital investment and construction costs for this region totals nearly $235...
ImOn completes second phase of network expansion in west Iowa City
Iowa City — ImOn Communications announced an additional 10,200 residential and business addresses in the western portion of Iowa City have been added to ImOn’s high-speed fiber network. Homes and businesses located west of the Iowa River, South of Melrose, East of Highway 218 and North of the...
7th Annual Operation Diaper Drive enters its final week
The Young Parents Network (YPN) and Eastern Iowa Health Center (EIHC) are partnering with local Hy-Vee Food Stores to host Operation Diaper Drive, a community-wide initiative to collect donated diapers to stock the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank from October 1-October 31, 2022. The goal is to collect 200,000 diapers for...
Former southeast Iowa firefighter acquitted in arson trial
LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — A verdict was reached Tuesday in the trial of a southeast Iowa firefighter accused of intentionally setting his home on fire for monetary gain. Lucas Anthony McCoy, 40, of Libertyville, Iowa, was acquitted on charges of second-degree arson and insurance fraud. A Jefferson County jury returned...
Donations needed as 200k diapers are being collected for eastern Iowa families in need
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The 7th annual Operation Diaper Drive is in it's final week and still in need of donations. YPN is collecting diapers to stock the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank through October 31st. The goal is to collect 200,000 diapers for local families in...
Veterans Memorial Commission announces free Annual Veterans Holiday Meal set for Dec. 14th
Cedar Rapids — This year's Veterans Holiday Meal is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14th in Cedar Rapids. The Veterans Memorial Commission, Hy-Vee Johnson Avenue, CR Care committee, and Park CR are hosting the free annual event. Veterans, active military, and their families are invited to the Veterans Memorial Building...
Second man gets sentence in Iowa City shoot-out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The second man behind a shoot-out in Iowa City last year has been sentenced. Sean Hood, 32, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The shoot-out took place on July 24, 2021 in Iowa City. Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) received...
ACT test scores lowest in the U.S. in 30 years
Experts say the pandemic is to blame for such low test scores among high schools this year. In Iowa, the average ACT score was 21.4; 36 is the highest score for the test. But that's not much lower than last year's scores, so the State Board of Education sees this as a win,
Colleagues pay tribute to Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tributes continue to pour in for Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush, who passed away over the weekend after an over two year battle with cancer. Bush was just 51 years old and had served as superintendent since 2019. The...
Local author celebrates new book, "100 Things To Do In Cedar Rapids Before You Die"
Cedar Rapids — The City of Five Seasons now has a list of experiences to make sure you enjoy in your life. Wednesday night's launch party at Indian Creek celebrated the new book "100 Things To Do In Cedar Rapids Before You Die." Local writer Katie Mills Giorgio penned...
Trashmore Trails in Cedar Rapids to close for the season on October 30
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Trashmore Trails and overlook, 2250 A Street SW, Cedar Rapids, will close for the season Sunday, October 30, 2022. Site improvement work, including trail repair and increased parking, is scheduled to begin Monday, October 31st and will make for an even better experience next season.
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control hosting rabies and microchip clinic October 30
Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is offering a special rabies and microchip clinic on Sunday, October 30 from 2:00-4:00p.m. Cats and dogs over four months old and residing in Cedar Rapids City limits are required to have current rabies vaccinations. During this special clinic, rabies shots are $10.00 and microchipping is available for $20.00.
Ribbon Cutting Thursday: Marion's 7th Avenue Reconstruction, Streetscape Project
Community leaders, contractors and the business community will gather with Marion Chamber ambassadors to celebrate the substantial completion of the 7th Avenue Reconstruction & Streetscape Project. A ribbon-cutting celebration will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. in the North Plaza, located at 7th Avenue and 11th Street...
Tower Terrace Road NE has reopened in Hiawatha
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tower Terrace Road now has two lanes of traffic open from Miller Road east to North Center Point Road. Drivers should use caution along the entire length of roadway due to continued construction. There will be lane shifts on both ends of the...
Rob Sand announces new initiative to hire accountants
Cedar Rapids — State Auditor Rob Sand and Kirkwood Community College leaders held a news conference to announce a new hiring initiative to address a shortage of accountants Monday afternoon. Businesses and organizations across the country are feeling strain from the shortage. Like the rest of the country, Sand's...
Women's GOP rally brings several female candidates to Hiawatha
We're now less than two weeks out from the midterm election, and some of the state's biggest names on the ballot made a stop in eastern Iowa to campaign. Tuesday night, voters got a chance to hear from and talk to the Governor Reynolds, and the area's two House Representatives, all of whom are women and Republicans.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Coralville 1st Ave traffic signals at I-80 not working
Coralville — The traffic signals on 1st Avenue at the I-80 interchange are not working due to a power line being cut. Drivers should avoid the 1st Avenue & I-80 interchange (Exit 242) during the peak traffic time between 4 PM and 6 PM.
Iowa City Police asking for your help to solve two convenience store robberies
Iowa City Police are asking for your help after two convenience stores were robbed in the last four days. The first was on Friday. October 21st when police say a man robbed the BP at 2221 Rochester Avenue at gunpoint around 8:30pm. The second was another robbery at gunpoint around...
International election observers check out Linn County's polling places
We're about two weeks out from the 2022 midterms. Linn County got a surprise visit from some international election observers Monday. You may be wondering why foreign officials are monitoring America's elections. International election observers typically monitor elections in countries where democracy may be fledgling, or unstable. It's also a...
