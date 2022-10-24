ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Renovated playground open now at Ped Mall in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Ped Mall Playground has received its first major renovation in 20 years and it's now open to use in downtown Iowa City. The Downtown Pedestrian Mall Playground at 210 S Dubuque Street is now open. New features include a play tower,...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

ImOn completes second phase of network expansion in west Iowa City

Iowa City — ImOn Communications announced an additional 10,200 residential and business addresses in the western portion of Iowa City have been added to ImOn’s high-speed fiber network. Homes and businesses located west of the Iowa River, South of Melrose, East of Highway 218 and North of the...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

7th Annual Operation Diaper Drive enters its final week

The Young Parents Network (YPN) and Eastern Iowa Health Center (EIHC) are partnering with local Hy-Vee Food Stores to host Operation Diaper Drive, a community-wide initiative to collect donated diapers to stock the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank from October 1-October 31, 2022. The goal is to collect 200,000 diapers for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Former southeast Iowa firefighter acquitted in arson trial

LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — A verdict was reached Tuesday in the trial of a southeast Iowa firefighter accused of intentionally setting his home on fire for monetary gain. Lucas Anthony McCoy, 40, of Libertyville, Iowa, was acquitted on charges of second-degree arson and insurance fraud. A Jefferson County jury returned...
LIBERTYVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Second man gets sentence in Iowa City shoot-out

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The second man behind a shoot-out in Iowa City last year has been sentenced. Sean Hood, 32, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The shoot-out took place on July 24, 2021 in Iowa City. Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) received...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

ACT test scores lowest in the U.S. in 30 years

Experts say the pandemic is to blame for such low test scores among high schools this year. In Iowa, the average ACT score was 21.4; 36 is the highest score for the test. But that's not much lower than last year's scores, so the State Board of Education sees this as a win,
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Trashmore Trails in Cedar Rapids to close for the season on October 30

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Trashmore Trails and overlook, 2250 A Street SW, Cedar Rapids, will close for the season Sunday, October 30, 2022. Site improvement work, including trail repair and increased parking, is scheduled to begin Monday, October 31st and will make for an even better experience next season.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control hosting rabies and microchip clinic October 30

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is offering a special rabies and microchip clinic on Sunday, October 30 from 2:00-4:00p.m. Cats and dogs over four months old and residing in Cedar Rapids City limits are required to have current rabies vaccinations. During this special clinic, rabies shots are $10.00 and microchipping is available for $20.00.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Ribbon Cutting Thursday: Marion's 7th Avenue Reconstruction, Streetscape Project

Community leaders, contractors and the business community will gather with Marion Chamber ambassadors to celebrate the substantial completion of the 7th Avenue Reconstruction & Streetscape Project. A ribbon-cutting celebration will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. in the North Plaza, located at 7th Avenue and 11th Street...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Tower Terrace Road NE has reopened in Hiawatha

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tower Terrace Road now has two lanes of traffic open from Miller Road east to North Center Point Road. Drivers should use caution along the entire length of roadway due to continued construction. There will be lane shifts on both ends of the...
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Rob Sand announces new initiative to hire accountants

Cedar Rapids — State Auditor Rob Sand and Kirkwood Community College leaders held a news conference to announce a new hiring initiative to address a shortage of accountants Monday afternoon. Businesses and organizations across the country are feeling strain from the shortage. Like the rest of the country, Sand's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Women's GOP rally brings several female candidates to Hiawatha

We're now less than two weeks out from the midterm election, and some of the state's biggest names on the ballot made a stop in eastern Iowa to campaign. Tuesday night, voters got a chance to hear from and talk to the Governor Reynolds, and the area's two House Representatives, all of whom are women and Republicans.
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

International election observers check out Linn County's polling places

We're about two weeks out from the 2022 midterms. Linn County got a surprise visit from some international election observers Monday. You may be wondering why foreign officials are monitoring America's elections. International election observers typically monitor elections in countries where democracy may be fledgling, or unstable. It's also a...
LINN COUNTY, IA

