Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
MLive.com
Red Wings are ‘not the 1980 Russian team right now’
DETROIT – After getting off to their best start in a decade, the Detroit Red Wings were slammed by reality on Tuesday – they’re not good enough to win with their B game. This was more like a TO game, as in turnovers. Poor puck management fueled their 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena.
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
Lions' Dan Campbell puts team on notice after fumble issues
The Detroit Lions only scored six points in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and head coach Dan Campbell put his team on notice about their turnover issues.
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Detroit Lions currently hold No. 1 pick in NFL draft
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions’ losing streak has now reached four games after a 24-6 loss on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three things we learned in yet another defeat for Dan Campbell, who is just 4-18-1 in Detroit. The Lions are careening toward the No....
NHL
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
MLive.com
Devils dominate Red Wings, handing them first regulation loss
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings started fast the first few minutes Tuesday. Then they quickly went downhill. The New Jersey Devils overcame a slow start to dominate most of the night and defeat the Red Wings 6-2 at Little Caesars Arena, handing Detroit its first loss in regulation.
Detroit Tigers continue front office shakeup, parting ways with David Chadd
David Chadd, an assistant general manager with the Detroit Tigers who helped the team acquire such noteworthy contributors as James
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Boston Bruins: Time, TV and how to watch
Game 8: Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0) Where: TD Garden in Boston. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates). LESSONS FROM A LOSS:Wings' Derek Lalonde: 'We're not talented enough to lull through games'. Game notes: The Bruins are making the front office’s call to...
MLive.com
Lions captain Michael Brockers faces uncertain future after benching
Michael Brockers was voted a defensive captain after just one season in Detroit, a testament to the outstanding leadership he has brought to the franchise. But there’s no question he’s also been a disappointment on the field, and now his future is clouded by uncertainty. The veteran defensive...
markerzone.com
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lalonde to Lucas Raymond: Don’t press, focus on details
DETROIT – Six games is too small a sample size to conclude that Lucas Raymond is experiencing a “sophomore slump.” And the Detroit Red Wings aren’t overly concerned that the young forward hasn’t found the back of the net. But coach Derek Lalonde believes Raymond...
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog
Here is the Oct. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the biggest problem in Vancouver right now? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver Canucks aren't defending hard enough and the consequence appears on the scoreboard at...
MLive.com
Red Wings only team without regulation loss, but Lalonde says ‘pump the brakes’
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are the only team without a regulation loss, but coach Derek Lalonde hasn’t suddenly become superstitious, other than one habit. “I have had the one sweater on the entire time, but you’ll see that through five-game losing streaks, too,” he said. “There’s a lack of depth to my wardrobe.”
MLive.com
PointsBet promo and bonus code RFPICKS14: New user offer for October 2022
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Just about every sport is in action this month, and you can sign up at PointsBet today to take advantage of all of...
Detroit Lions waive receiver, return specialist Maurice Alexander
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived wide receiver and kickoff return specialist Maurice Alexander to open the week. Alexander was signed from the team’s practice squad ahead of the 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. He logged three offensive snaps and another five reps on special teams. Alexander was signed from the team’s practice squad ahead of their game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 and released the Monday after the game that week, too. So, he’s been through this routine and should be expected back in Allen Park barring outside interest. The former All-USFL kick returner handled five kickoffs across three games for 129 yards, with an average of 25.8 and a long attempt of 47 yards.
