Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More

The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings are ‘not the 1980 Russian team right now’

DETROIT – After getting off to their best start in a decade, the Detroit Red Wings were slammed by reality on Tuesday – they’re not good enough to win with their B game. This was more like a TO game, as in turnovers. Poor puck management fueled their 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return

The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

Devils dominate Red Wings, handing them first regulation loss

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings started fast the first few minutes Tuesday. Then they quickly went downhill. The New Jersey Devils overcame a slow start to dominate most of the night and defeat the Red Wings 6-2 at Little Caesars Arena, handing Detroit its first loss in regulation.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions captain Michael Brockers faces uncertain future after benching

Michael Brockers was voted a defensive captain after just one season in Detroit, a testament to the outstanding leadership he has brought to the franchise. But there’s no question he’s also been a disappointment on the field, and now his future is clouded by uncertainty. The veteran defensive...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

MLive.com

The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions waive receiver, return specialist Maurice Alexander

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived wide receiver and kickoff return specialist Maurice Alexander to open the week. Alexander was signed from the team’s practice squad ahead of the 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. He logged three offensive snaps and another five reps on special teams. Alexander was signed from the team’s practice squad ahead of their game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 and released the Monday after the game that week, too. So, he’s been through this routine and should be expected back in Allen Park barring outside interest. The former All-USFL kick returner handled five kickoffs across three games for 129 yards, with an average of 25.8 and a long attempt of 47 yards.
DETROIT, MI

