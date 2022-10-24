ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived wide receiver and kickoff return specialist Maurice Alexander to open the week. Alexander was signed from the team’s practice squad ahead of the 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. He logged three offensive snaps and another five reps on special teams. Alexander was signed from the team’s practice squad ahead of their game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 and released the Monday after the game that week, too. So, he’s been through this routine and should be expected back in Allen Park barring outside interest. The former All-USFL kick returner handled five kickoffs across three games for 129 yards, with an average of 25.8 and a long attempt of 47 yards.

