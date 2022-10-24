Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Man Wanted In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting Arrested
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on East 8th Street in Hopkinsville on November 28th has been taken into custody Wednesday. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Jaquavian Spencer was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured 21-year-old Zamarius Humphries and 30-year-old Gteria Acree after a party at the Princess Theater.
whopam.com
Multiple motions denied in 2020 North Kentucky Avenue murder case
Multiple motions were denied in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon for Larayna Manning, the women charged with murder in the December, 2020 shooting death of Calvin “Cue” Taylor on North Kentucky Avenue. Manning, who is set to go to trial in December, appeared in Christian Circuit Court alongside...
whopam.com
Jackson pleads guilty to reckless homicide in 2019 fatal crash
Robert Jackson, the man charged in connection to the 2019 fatal crashed that killed 32-year-old Misty Quarles and 11-year-old Alexia Trump, entered a guilty plea in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday. Jackson pled guilty to reckless homicide and three counts of wanton endangerment, which Circuit Judge Andrew Self says comes with...
whopam.com
Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit
Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
kbsi23.com
Paducah couple facing numerous drug charges after deputies find meth, other drugs
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces several charges after detectives made an undercover methamphetamine purchase. Phillip G. Stout, 40, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in Hydrocodone, trafficking in marijuana 8oz to 5lbs., possession of drug paraphernalia, and a McCracken County indictment warrant (trafficking in methamphetamine).
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
Clarksville carjacking leads to police chase into Kentucky
Two juveniles are in custody following a carjacking and police chase Wednesday afternoon.
fox17.com
Suspect arrested after running vehicle off road during Christian County police pursuit
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Christian County deputies arrested a man Monday after a police pursuit began when the suspect did not stop for a traffic infraction. According to the Christian County Sherriff's Office (CCSO) arrest citation, a deputy saw a vehicle was being driven by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett who had a suspended driver's license.
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Herndon Head-On Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon sent three people to the hospital one with severe injuries Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car head-on near the intersection of Kentucky 345. A helicopter...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three teens charged in connection to Paducah convenience store robbery
PADUCAH — Three teenagers have been arrested in Paducah after police say they stole from a local convenience store. The Paducah Police Department says the teens — ages 13, 16 and 17 — face criminal charges in connection to an incident at Superway on North 8th Street.
KFVS12
3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store. According to Paducah police, the juveniles, ages 13, 17 and 16, were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking. They say the owner of Superway on N....
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
whopam.com
Three hurt, one critically in afternoon accident
Three people were injured, one critically, in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 4 p.m. in the 14000 block of Herndon-Oak Grove Road. One patient was taken by EMS to Tennova Health in critical condition...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Assault And Kidnapping
A Hopkinsville man told police he was assaulted and kidnapped on North Drive Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say a family member restrained the man and assaulted him causing physical injury. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charges as kidnapping and second-degree assault.
kbsi23.com
2 from Paducah face meth trafficking charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces drug charges after detectives say they found methamphetamine and drug trafficking items. Thursday, Oct. 20 detectives executed a search warrant as part of a drug investigation at 824 Koerner Street in Paducah. Detectives found and seized methamphetamine as well as other...
westkentuckystar.com
Three juveniles charged with robbing same Paducah store twice in one day
Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and theft by unlawful taking after robbing a Paducah convenience store twice in one day. Police were called by the owner of the Superway on North 8th Street during the afternoon of October 15th. The owner said a male came into the store wearing a mask and carrying a baseball bat. As the juvenile allegedly threatened the owner with the bat, a second male juvenile reportedly took merchandise, including vaping products. The males then fled the scene, leaving the bat behind.
wkdzradio.com
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Vehicle Fire Under Investigation
A vehicle on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville firefighters say a truck parked in a yard was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 10 am. No one was injured in the fire but investigators have been called to help determine the...
