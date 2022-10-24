Read full article on original website
Related
Drug bust in one SC County nets over 65 pounds of Fentanyl
A long term trafficking investigation has uncovered enough drugs to kill the population of a South Carolina county. A search of a home in Clover resulted in the seizure of over 65 pounds of Fentanyl.
Deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill about 15 million in York County
On Monday, the York County Sheriff's Office showed the results of a year-long investigation into a drug operation in Clover that netted enough fentanyl to potentially kill millions of people.
Guns, drugs seized in east Charlotte crash involving stolen vehicle
Three guns and cocaine were seized following a collision that involved a stolen vehicle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
York County woman gave marijuana to juvenile: SLED
A York County woman has been charged with distributing marijuana to a juvenile, SC Law Enforcement Division announced.
Robbery suspect captured in Shelby after escaping from SC jail, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate was taken into custody Wednesday morning after escaping the Cherokee County Detention Center late Monday, authorities confirmed. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped from the jail sometime around 10 p.m. Monday. He allegedly got out by opening an emergency exit door and then using a blanket to cover razor wire on top of a fence before jumping and running away. At some point after jumping over the fence, Shoemaker took off his orange jail jumpsuit.
Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting
PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
WJCL
Sheriff: Search begins for South Carolina inmate who escaped custody, leaving behind his jumpsuit
Authorities in South Carolina are searching for an inmate who escaped custody Monday night. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said the escape happened between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff, Joshua Lee Shoemaker, 25, was able to go out an emergency exit door of the Cherokee...
Police find person dead in southeast Charlotte creek
The incident happened on the 8700 block of Monroe Road near McAlpine Creek Dog Park.
Suspect in shooting outside Gastonia convenience store sought
A suspect in a weekend shooting outside of a convenience store in Gastonia is being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.
‘A disturbing trend’: Cleveland County Sheriff reports 7 threats of violence made by students this school year
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has reported what they're calling a 'disturbing trend' after they said at least seven threats of violence have been made by students this school year.
Students, driver exposed to unknown chemical on school bus, Lancaster County sheriff says
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Several students and a driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus late Wednesday afternoon at Indian Land High School, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Police officers, fire and paramedics were called to the school at...
Gastonia Police share video of suspected vehicle after shooting at store
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this week at a convenience store, and the police department released surveillance video on Wednesday that appears to show the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting. A 34-year-old man was hurt in the shooting...
Multiple arrests made in huge, ongoing York County fentanyl trafficking operation
Authorities made an announcement Monday on a years-long investigation into a fentanyl trafficking organization in York County.
WBTV
BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
Man charged with killing South Carolina deputy released from hospital, booked into jail
63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
Man who was trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte sentenced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced for trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 35-year-old California resident Juan Laveaga will serve 24 years after pleading guilty in May to drug distribution charges. Laveaga was arrested in February following […]
WBTV
York County, S.C. state leaders to speak on fentanyl bust
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County sheriff is expected to provide more information Monday on a huge drug bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. Thousands of grams of cocaine, and hundreds of grams...
'Enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of York County' | Officials discuss recent drug bust
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Monday morning to discuss a years-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization responsible for the manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl-based pills and powder. During a news conference, Sheriff Kevin R. Tolson, pointing to a table...
Red Tape: Police couldn’t track man’s ankle monitor as he allegedly robbed dozens of people
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 uncovered warrants that revealed an 18-year-old is accused of robbing more than two dozen people across Charlotte while wearing an ankle monitor. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they couldn’t use the ankle monitor to find Kaivon Belton’s location that was being monitored by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0