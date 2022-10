We are less one week out from the NFL trade deadline, with Thursday's deal sending Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for multiple draft picks perhaps launching what will be an active trade period. Which struggling teams will look to make key additions, and which will unload key players with an eye toward next season and beyond? ESPN's NFL Insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler consider those questions below, and share everything else they're hearing as the deadline nears.

1 DAY AGO