Police calls

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire destroys a Lima home late Tuesday night. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 618 East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Flames were showing when they arrived and they called in more firefighters to help. The home was vacant, and with the vegetation overgrown around the house, firefighters concentrated on the exterior of the house before moving in.

LIMA, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO