Police calls
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
900 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Sunday.
900 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — Police responded to a hit-and-run Sunday.
East North Street at North Jackson Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.
Bellefontaine Avenue at Calumet Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.
300 block of North Pierce Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.
300 block of North Nixon Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was reported Sunday.
900 block of Crestwood Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
Jean Court, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Sunday.
300 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.
Atlantic Avenue at West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence in progress Sunday evening.
200 block of South Kenilworth Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Sunday evening.
1100 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Monday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
2400 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A fight was reported Sunday.
500 block of Jackson Street, Delphos — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday.
1800 block of St Johns Road, Lima — A fight was reported Sunday.
800 block of Lutz Road, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Sunday.
8800 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Criminal damaging was reported Sunday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
Comments / 0