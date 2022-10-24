ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECtqP_0ikkIpdA00

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

900 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Sunday.

900 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — Police responded to a hit-and-run Sunday.

East North Street at North Jackson Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.

Bellefontaine Avenue at Calumet Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.

300 block of North Pierce Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.

300 block of North Nixon Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was reported Sunday.

900 block of Crestwood Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

Jean Court, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Sunday.

300 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.

Atlantic Avenue at West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence in progress Sunday evening.

200 block of South Kenilworth Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Sunday evening.

1100 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Monday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

2400 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A fight was reported Sunday.

500 block of Jackson Street, Delphos — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday.

1800 block of St Johns Road, Lima — A fight was reported Sunday.

800 block of Lutz Road, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Sunday.

8800 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Criminal damaging was reported Sunday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Reminisce: Tricks and treats of Lima’s past

A century ago, on Oct. 31, 1922, Lima’s downtown burst into life in a spontaneous celebration of Halloween. “Gorgeously bedecked legions of Hallowe’en cast Lima under the spell of carnival gaiety last night,” the Lima Republican-Gazette wrote Nov. 1, 1922. “With no other warning than the bald announcement that Hallowe’en had arrived, these legions buried the city’s everydayness under a riot of color and mirth.”
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets jail, community control for fatal crash

LIMA — A Lima man who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in October 2021 will spend 30 days in jail and four years serving community control. John Rondot, 42, hit 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard, who was riding a mountain bicycle that did not have a rear light or reflector, on Oct. 16, 2021, according to a police report.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Two alarm fire on E. Vine Street destroys house

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire destroys a Lima home late Tuesday night. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 618 East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Flames were showing when they arrived and they called in more firefighters to help. The home was vacant, and with the vegetation overgrown around the house, firefighters concentrated on the exterior of the house before moving in.
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash

Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

5th man charged in downtown BG riot is sentenced

A fifth man involved in a downtown riot last year has been sentenced. Isiah Harrison, 22, Bowling Green, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Defense attorney Esteban Callejas said Harrison had an emotional reaction after being called a derogatory name that led to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Pre-trial date on OVI charge set for Wapak interim mayor

WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta Interim Mayor Stephen Erik Henderson will have a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 8 for an OVI charge he was arrested for on Memorial Day weekend by Wapakoneta police. Henderson has previously been cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated in a 2003 charge.
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Howard changes plea to guilty for murder charge

LIMA — A Lima man currently serving an unrelated prison sentence for robbery changed his plea to guilty for one murder charge in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Na’zier Howard was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to burglary

LIMA — A Lima man faces prison time or community control after he pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony, Monday afternoon. Martel Butler, 38, was originally charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, but pleaded to an amended charge after discussions with the state. According to the indictment,...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

State rests its case in Stinebaugh trial

WAPAKONETA — The former superintendent of the City of Wapakoneta’s engineering department testified Wednesday during the trial of Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh that she had “serious reservations” when the mayor ordered the construction of a sewer line — at city expense and contrary to previous departmental recommendations — to service a home he was constructing on Fairfield Drive in 2018.
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

MLK Park murder trial testimony continues

LIMA — Testimony continued and several pieces of evidence were shown Tuesday at the trial of a Lima man accused of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in Martin Luther King Park. Melvin Boothe, 31, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding

Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Farmer dead after accident in field

WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
WESTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man arrested for improperly handling a firearm

A Toledo man was arrested for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle after an incident in a Bowling Green drive-thru. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. Someone...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Auto Medic to repair veterans’ cars

LIMA — Auto Medic of Ohio is looking for veterans with cars that need repaired. Five cars will be selected for repair. Applications are available to veterans living in Allen County with honorable discharges; National Guard and Reserve veterans are also eligible. Application deadline is Nov. 21. The short...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Deadly crash at Decatur and Paulding Roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road. The crash happened around 11:43 a.m. Monday. Police say a Hyundai was speeding west on Paulding Road and hit a southbound GMC truck in the intersection. The driver of the truck had the right-of-way.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

ArtSpace/Lima is hosting an opening reception for “LOST. RECOVERED. REBORN.” at 6:30 p.m. Friday. This exhibit features the works of three artists: Lisa Austin, Karen Bondarchuk and Steve Parlato. It will include a variety of art forms, including collage, prints, sculpture and more. The art will be featured in three galleries at ArtSpace/Lima, with the exhibit continuing through the end of the year.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
299
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy