Here’s Something That Would Only Happen in Small Town Iowa [WATCH]
*This entire story is meant to be for fun, these are not meant for public roads*. This might be a great way to start saving money on gas. This seems like something that would and could only happen in Iowa. Many people around the U.S associate a few things with Iowa and Iowans; corn, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Busch Light, farmers markets, Hyvee, Casey's Pizza, Kwik Star gas stations, and Ashton Kutcher. Is this something we can add to our list of "Iowa things?"
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
Camping and Hiking Season Near A Wrap at Popular Linn County Sites
Mother Nature gave campers a few extra warm days to extend the camping season for one more weekend, just ahead of the Linn County Conservation board announcing it will be closing several of its campgrounds this week,. In a media release, it was noted that Morgan Creek Park, Pinicon Ridge...
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Igloo Season is Coming Soon to Cedar Rapids Restaurants
Dining on a patio during an Iowa winter isn't usually an ideal situation... unless you've got your very own igloo!. Earlier this week, LP Street Food in Cedar Rapids announced the return of their heated patio igloos. Their igloo season will officially kick off Friday, November 11th and run through March 7th of 2023.
Cringy Interview of Iowa Native Elijah Wood Goes Viral AGAIN
An interview from nearly two decades ago featuring an Iowa favorite actor is resurfacing. Thanks to Tik Tok it's getting a bit of a musical remix. Wood was in New York City at the time and the rest of the cast was in Berlin. So, someone thought it would be a great idea to try to make the Cedar Rapids native think he was stuck in possibly the worst interview of all time. This created the perfect setup for a hilarious (and INCREDIBLY cringy) prank.
Cedar Falls Banker Receives Federal Sentencing For Farm Loan Fraud
A Northeast Iowa man has been sentenced to a year in prison time after falsifying farm loan documents. Bradley Schlotfeldt, 59 years old from Cedar Falls, was a vice president and lending officer of a bank. On March 10th, he pleads guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. On Thursday, he received an over-a-year-long federal prison sentence.
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has a New Name and New Menu
Earlier this year, we found out that Vito's on 42nd, located at 4100 River Ridge Dr NE in Cedar Rapids, was being taken over by new owners. Those new owners, Jeff Beer and Kevin Flanagan, got to work updating the restaurant and reopened it as Flano's on 42nd this past spring. Just a few months later, the restaurant is being rebranded again, this time as The Pines Pizza & Pub.
Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation
A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
Construction Update: Tower Terrace Road Has Been Reopened
A huge construction project has taken another step toward completion. Both the City of Hiawatha and the City of Cedar Rapids announced via press releases Monday morning that a large section of Tower Terrace Road has reopened to traffic. Tower Terrace Road is now open to both eastbound and westbound...
Eastern Iowa Sheriff’s Dept. Make Drastic Change, Here’s Why
With Halloween being only being 6 days away, that means the month of November is almost upon us. November has always personally been one of my favorite months. It's normally the month right before the weather starts to get too cold, thanksgiving is in November, and it's also the time of the year you start to notice a lot of guys channeling their inner lumberjack.
Cedar Rapids Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Monday Crash
A Monday evening accident in Cedar Rapids injured two people, one fatally. An 18-year-old has been charged as a result of the incident. According to the City of Cedar Rapids, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance were all dispatched to a vehicle accident in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW just before 9:25 p.m. Monday evening. When then arrived, first responders found four people had been involved, with one of them deceased at the scene.
