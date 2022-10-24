Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westbendnews.net
Paulding wins GMC Eighth Grade Volleyball Championship
The Paulding Lady Panthers captured the Green Meadows Conference eighth grade volleyball championship on Saturday at Antwerp as the Panthers defeated Antwerp, Hicksville and Fairview in route to the title. This class is now back-to-back GMC champions as Paulding was undefeated and league title winners both as seventh graders and...
fcnews.org
NWOAL announces all-league volleyball honors
Fulton County spikers received all-league accolades when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league volleyball teams recently. Getting the highest honor was Sofie Taylor of Swanton who was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Archbold’s Debbie Culler received coach of the year honors in the league. Named first...
sent-trib.com
Lake coaches compensated for increased responsibilities
MILLBURY — Extra duty money has been approved for three coaches who are filling in for the Lake football coach who resigned over inappropriate text messages. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education approved the new contracts for the extra duty positions, in addition to their current contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Dave Rymers interim head football coach, $1,018; Greg Wilker assistant football, $509; and Larry Folley assistant football, $509.
Wood County Plays forecasts mid-November opening for Bowling Green playground
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Safety is key for any playground, especially one meant for kids of all abilities. And part of that safety plan is something many people might not even think twice about: the rubber ground. "That's really the whole premise behind the inclusive playground, or one of...
athleticbusiness.com
School Board Examining Coach Hierarchy and Pay Policy
A policy regulating hierarchy and pay structures of coaching staffs in the Hancock County (W.V.) Schools may be under review by the school board. As reported by the Herald-Star of Steubenville, Ohio, the board on Monday discussed Policy GEA, which focuses on athletic coaches. “I’ve been getting a lot of...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
wfft.com
Multi-vehicle crash on Coliseum and Crescent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A multi-vehicle crash is affecting traffic in the Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue area. Westbound travel on Coliseum has been shut down as responders investigate the scene. Avoid the area if possible. This is s developing story, more will be posted as information comes in.
Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
wfft.com
Butler man injured in morning crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man was injured in a crash in the 2600 block of U.S. 6 around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Joseph Errichiello, 41, was driving westbound when his vehicle drifted off the road, hitting a metal road barrier. The driver steering wheel and passenger...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Plat8
The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Updated: 5 hours ago.
OSHP: Motorcycle driver dies in crash on US-20
WOODVILLE, Ohio — Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, Ohio, is dead after a crash in Sandusky County early Wednesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 6:43 p.m., according to dispatch. The crash involved a motorcycle, driven by Rang, and a minivan near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville.
WANE-TV
OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
wfft.com
Man killed in Monday crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a crash that happened Monday morning. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, of Fort Wayne, was killed when the Hyundai he was in hit a truck at high speed. Pe was pronounced dead...
sent-trib.com
Cook’s Corner: Bake a casserole for breakfast
CUSTAR – Jessica Nagel is used to feeding a crowd. “I really only know how to cook enough to feed an army,” Nagel said. She cooks for 300-400 people for ag breakfasts where she teaches “and never bats an eyelash.” Nagel also handles the morning meal for fair board directors during the week of the Wood County Fair.
Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
ems1.com
Ohio EMS chief dies on duty
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
I-75 SB back open following multi-vehicle crash causing traffic delays Wednesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 10 a.m. on Oct. 26, I-75 is back open in all directions. A crash involving a semi-truck and two other vehicles caused traffic issues on southbound I-75 near the state line early Wednesday. The crash happened on I-75 south near Alexis Rd around...
wktn.com
Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding
Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
sent-trib.com
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
Comments / 0