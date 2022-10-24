ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westbendnews.net

Paulding wins GMC Eighth Grade Volleyball Championship

The Paulding Lady Panthers captured the Green Meadows Conference eighth grade volleyball championship on Saturday at Antwerp as the Panthers defeated Antwerp, Hicksville and Fairview in route to the title. This class is now back-to-back GMC champions as Paulding was undefeated and league title winners both as seventh graders and...
PAULDING, OH
fcnews.org

NWOAL announces all-league volleyball honors

Fulton County spikers received all-league accolades when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league volleyball teams recently. Getting the highest honor was Sofie Taylor of Swanton who was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Archbold’s Debbie Culler received coach of the year honors in the league. Named first...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake coaches compensated for increased responsibilities

MILLBURY — Extra duty money has been approved for three coaches who are filling in for the Lake football coach who resigned over inappropriate text messages. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education approved the new contracts for the extra duty positions, in addition to their current contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Dave Rymers interim head football coach, $1,018; Greg Wilker assistant football, $509; and Larry Folley assistant football, $509.
MILLBURY, OH
athleticbusiness.com

School Board Examining Coach Hierarchy and Pay Policy

A policy regulating hierarchy and pay structures of coaching staffs in the Hancock County (W.V.) Schools may be under review by the school board. As reported by the Herald-Star of Steubenville, Ohio, the board on Monday discussed Policy GEA, which focuses on athletic coaches. “I’ve been getting a lot of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
TOLEDO, OH
wfft.com

Multi-vehicle crash on Coliseum and Crescent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A multi-vehicle crash is affecting traffic in the Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue area. Westbound travel on Coliseum has been shut down as responders investigate the scene. Avoid the area if possible. This is s developing story, more will be posted as information comes in.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTOL 11

Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
TOLEDO, OH
wfft.com

Butler man injured in morning crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man was injured in a crash in the 2600 block of U.S. 6 around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Joseph Errichiello, 41, was driving westbound when his vehicle drifted off the road, hitting a metal road barrier. The driver steering wheel and passenger...
BUTLER, IN
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Plat8

The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Updated: 5 hours ago.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

OSHP: Motorcycle driver dies in crash on US-20

WOODVILLE, Ohio — Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, Ohio, is dead after a crash in Sandusky County early Wednesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 6:43 p.m., according to dispatch. The crash involved a motorcycle, driven by Rang, and a minivan near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Man killed in Monday crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a crash that happened Monday morning. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, of Fort Wayne, was killed when the Hyundai he was in hit a truck at high speed. Pe was pronounced dead...
FORT WAYNE, IN
sent-trib.com

Cook’s Corner: Bake a casserole for breakfast

CUSTAR – Jessica Nagel is used to feeding a crowd. “I really only know how to cook enough to feed an army,” Nagel said. She cooks for 300-400 people for ag breakfasts where she teaches “and never bats an eyelash.” Nagel also handles the morning meal for fair board directors during the week of the Wood County Fair.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
TOLEDO, OH
ems1.com

Ohio EMS chief dies on duty

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
WAYNESFIELD, OH
wktn.com

Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding

Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Health dept. conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy