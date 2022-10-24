ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, SC

thejournalonline.com

Anderson Drive Fatality

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon in which one person was killed and another injured. It happened on Anderson Drive near Walton Drive in Williamston. A pickup truck left the roadway and struck a mailbox before hitting a concrete culvert and utility pole. The driver was rushed to the hospital and a passenger was killed. Williamston and West Pelzer firefighters responded and had to extricate one person from the wreckage. State troopers and Williamston police officers also responded along with Medshore and a QRV. (Photo by David Rogers)
WILLIAMSTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Man accused of hiding meth in car’s floorboard in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Anderson County after deputies found crystal meth in the passenger seat floorboard of a car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Sherman with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine. According to deputies, two men in a blue Ford Mustang […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Opps – It happened again!

A delivery truck struck the GWRR train trestle over Gossett Drive in Williamston Monday. The vehicle, which had minor roof damage, was stuck under the trestle for over an hour. Gossett Drive was closed for several months earlier this year after being struck by another vehicle and was reopened in August. Railroad and Town officials have been working on adding yet more safety devices to alert vehicles to the low clearance, despite numerous signs already on West Main Street and Gossett Drive warning drivers that there is only a 9 ft. clearance. Williamston Police Department and Fire Department closed the street while the truck was being removed.
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
FOX Carolina

Firehouse Subs offering free sandwiches to Greenville first responders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday is National First Responders Day and to honor it, Firehouse Subs is offering free sandwiches to heroes in the Greenville area. Firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs in uniform or with valid ID will get a free medium sub with any purchase at Greenville Firehouse restaurants on Friday.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Oakridge Community Care owner back behind bars

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a now-condemned assisted living facility is back in the Spartanburg County Detention Center for violating his home detention. In February, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson charged Darryl Mast with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with intent to defraud. He was released on a $3,000 surety bond and was only allowed to leave his home for work.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- An upstate woman who was ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday. 7NEWS previously reported that Waltman was ‘viciously’ attacked by three dogs several […]

