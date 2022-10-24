Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
wcti12.com
Beaufort County business owner robbed and assaulted
AURORA, Beaufort County — Authorities in Beaufort County are asking for the public's help in a robbery/assault case. It all happened in the early morning hours on October 24 at Frank and Shirley's Restaurant in Aurora. The owner was robbed and assaulted when he arrived to open the business...
cbs17
Victims in separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County identified
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the victims in two separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County. The county sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Lamichael Everette, 29, was shot early Sunday morning off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. Deputies got to the scene around 3 a.m. and found...
New cameras help Roanoke Rapids police make arrest in U-Haul theft
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Police in Roanoke Rapids say automated license plate reading cameras are helping them solve crimes, including an arrest made this week for a stolen U-Haul truck. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are...
WITN
Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
wcti12.com
Man arrested after chase in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina — A man is arrested and facing charges following a high-speed chase in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of N.C. 97 and Dunbar Rd. on October 25. When authorities were getting the driver's information, the driver decided to take off.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man wanted after he and other driver were driving, shooting guns at each other
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are searching for a man they say was driving across the county with another driver shooting shots at each other. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says it has felony charges out for Kendric Knight, of Conetoe, who was driving a Dodge Charger. Deputies...
Four arrested on weapon of mass destruction charges in Edgecombe County
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A traffic stop led to the arrest of three men on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. On Monday at around 4 pm, an NC State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside Tarboro. The trooper called for assistance and was helped by […]
WITN
Martin County deputies seize 5 kilos of cocaine
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say they seized five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says at about 1 p.m., deputies stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on North Main Street in Robersonville. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Hugo Lopez-Carreon, Jr., of Kansas City.
Rocky Mount police investigating child’s suspicious death
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police say they are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy as a suspicious death. Police said Nash County EMS responded to the 1100 block of York Street on Sunday at around 2:15 p.m. to a call of a child who was injured. It was reported a child […]
Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
FOX Carolina
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men in an Eastern Carolina county have been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a traffic stop on Monday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4 p.m., a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for help and Edgecombe County deputies responded.
cbs17
Barbershop party leads to man shot in Rocky Mount; suspect arrested, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Sunday night party left a man in critical condition, police said. Police responded to a shots-fired call at Wade’s Barber Shop in the 200 block of Middle Street. Officers eventually found a man suffering from multiple gunshots in the barbershop parking lot, police said.
Man facing murder charge, victim identified in Raleigh shooting
Raleigh police say they have a suspect in custody involving a deadly shooting that took place on Spring Forest Road.
wcti12.com
One person confirmed dead in James City fire
JAMES CITY, Craven County — In an update to the James City fire on October 25th, a person is confirmed to have died in the incident. According to Assistant Emergency Services Director, Ira Whitford, the house was about 50% engulfed when fire crews arrived. Three firefighters were also treated for minor injuries on the scene.
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount Police investigating toddler death
ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe County — According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, on October 23rd, 2022, they were contacted by the medical examiner about a 15-month-old child's death. The Rocky Mount Police Department said they will investigate the incident as a suspicious death, after learning that the child was...
WITN
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
WITN
Edgecombe County faces second death caused by gunshots injuries in less than 24 hours
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a man after he passes away from gunshot injuries. Sunday evening around 6 p.m. ECSO responded to a call about shots being fired on Thigpen Rd in Conetoe. After arriving on the scene, two males were...
Man already in jail is charged in NC mom’s death, deputies say
Samantha Coppola, 39, who was found dead a week ago in her home, leaves behind a young son.
'I saw him breathing': NC woman wants answers after claiming first responders wrongfully declared stepfather dead twice
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing with cardiac activity. Yuwanda Matthewson said she believes first responders could have done more to save her stepfather James Purvis. Purvis was found...
