Edgecombe County, NC

wcti12.com

Suspects wanted in connection to a robbery/assault in Beaufort County

AURORA, Beaufort County — Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is looking for suspects in a Robbery/ Assault. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 24th, 2022, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant was robbed and assaulted. According to officials, it appears the...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Beaufort County business owner robbed and assaulted

AURORA, Beaufort County — Authorities in Beaufort County are asking for the public's help in a robbery/assault case. It all happened in the early morning hours on October 24 at Frank and Shirley's Restaurant in Aurora. The owner was robbed and assaulted when he arrived to open the business...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested after chase in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina — A man is arrested and facing charges following a high-speed chase in Edgecombe County. Edgecombe County deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of N.C. 97 and Dunbar Rd. on October 25. When authorities were getting the driver's information, the driver decided to take off.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Martin County deputies seize 5 kilos of cocaine

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say they seized five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says at about 1 p.m., deputies stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on North Main Street in Robersonville. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Hugo Lopez-Carreon, Jr., of Kansas City.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount police investigating child’s suspicious death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police say they are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy as a suspicious death. Police said Nash County EMS responded to the 1100 block of York Street on Sunday at around 2:15 p.m. to a call of a child who was injured. It was reported a child […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men in an Eastern Carolina county have been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a traffic stop on Monday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4 p.m., a State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside of Tarboro. The trooper called for help and Edgecombe County deputies responded.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

One person confirmed dead in James City fire

JAMES CITY, Craven County — In an update to the James City fire on October 25th, a person is confirmed to have died in the incident. According to Assistant Emergency Services Director, Ira Whitford, the house was about 50% engulfed when fire crews arrived. Three firefighters were also treated for minor injuries on the scene.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount Police investigating toddler death

ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe County — According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, on October 23rd, 2022, they were contacted by the medical examiner about a 15-month-old child's death. The Rocky Mount Police Department said they will investigate the incident as a suspicious death, after learning that the child was...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

