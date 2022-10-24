Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Ye's antisemitic comments spark outrage, fear | Kanye WestBLOCK WORK MEDIALos Angeles, CA
Related
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Trump Has Privately Offered a Brutal Assessment of His Pal Kanye
Two years ago, Donald Trump said Kanye West would make a great presidential candidate. Now it seems the former president has had quite enough of West’s bizarre, antisemitic outbursts. Rolling Stone reports that Trump has recently called the rapper “crazy” to multiple people, and said West should seek professional “help” after West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Despite being friends since 2016, Trump has “privately signaled” that he thinks it’s best he stays mum on West, according to Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Trump scolded Jewish voters on Sunday for apparently not being appreciative enough. West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for his antisemitic comments, prompting him to buy the struggling, right-wing social media platform Parler instead.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner
Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
What Did Kanye West Say That Was Antisemitic, and Has He Apologized?
The controversial star continues facing backlash, including with business partnerships ending over comments that are widely deemed to be antisemitic.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday
Kanye West walks with Balenciaga's models in mud pit for Paris Fashion Week show. Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down. On Wednesday (5 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of...
musictimes.com
Boy George Says Kim Kardashian Should BE Terrified of Kanye West
Boy George has criticized Kim Kardashian for failing to criticize her ex-husband Kanye West for his antisemitic remarks. West, 45, has been unanimously denounced for spreading a variety of hateful sentiments on the Jewish community, including a tweet that proclaimed "death con 3 on Jewish people." His outspoken beliefs have...
Kim Kardashian Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks
Kim Kardashian voiced her support of the Jewish community in wake of her ex-husband Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote Monday on Twitter without directly addressing West. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Kanye West Faces More Backlash and Consequences Due to Antisemitic Remarks
Since his antisemitic remarks, which included tweeting his intention to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West has lost access to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. An appearance on the unscripted series The Shop: Uninterrupted was also pulled, as “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” according to the show’s producer. In addition, Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper and designer, and West is reportedly having his music streamed less and played less often on the radio.
Antisemitic group hangs banner supporting Kanye West over Los Angeles highway
An antisemitic and white supremacist group unfurled a banner above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” following the rapper’s widely-condemned antisemitic remarks. The group responsible for the banners above Interstate 405 appears to be the Goyim Defense League, a...
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
AOL Corp
Former Trump advisor on Kanye West's antisemitic comments: 'It’s unacceptable'
Kanye West, who now is legally known as Ye, is buying conservative social media company Parler, a move following Instagram and Twitter’s decisions to suspend the rapper’s accounts over a series of widely condemned antisemitic posts. In an interview during Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on Monday, Former...
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram. Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did...
Antonio Brown addresses Kanye West comments
Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his antisemitic remarks, but Antonio Brown is sticking by his side. Brown, who is the president of West’s Donda Sports agency, issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will remain in his position. He defended his “brother” Kanye and criticized the companies that have cut ties with West.
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Following Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kim Kardashian took to social media to support the Jewish community following ex-husband Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks. Kardashian posted on Instagram Stories, “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
Kanye West latest news: Rapper returns to Instagram with Ari Emmanuel post
Kanye West has returned to his newly reinstated Instagram as fallout from his antisemitic remarks continues. The rapper shared a string of posts overnight on Thursday, name-dropping Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel and 50 Cent, among others. He also reflected on the news that he “lost $2bn in one day” amid the outrage over his hateful comments, writing: “The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”The new posts came as his Essentials Playlist appeared to have been removed from Apple Music and his unaccredited K-8 school, Donda Academy, was reported to have been closed with...
Comments / 0