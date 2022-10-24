ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties

#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has Privately Offered a Brutal Assessment of His Pal Kanye

Two years ago, Donald Trump said Kanye West would make a great presidential candidate. Now it seems the former president has had quite enough of West’s bizarre, antisemitic outbursts. Rolling Stone reports that Trump has recently called the rapper “crazy” to multiple people, and said West should seek professional “help” after West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Despite being friends since 2016, Trump has “privately signaled” that he thinks it’s best he stays mum on West, according to Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Trump scolded Jewish voters on Sunday for apparently not being appreciative enough. West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for his antisemitic comments, prompting him to buy the struggling, right-wing social media platform Parler instead.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner

Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
musictimes.com

Boy George Says Kim Kardashian Should BE Terrified of Kanye West

Boy George has criticized Kim Kardashian for failing to criticize her ex-husband Kanye West for his antisemitic remarks. West, 45, has been unanimously denounced for spreading a variety of hateful sentiments on the Jewish community, including a tweet that proclaimed "death con 3 on Jewish people." His outspoken beliefs have...
Variety

Kim Kardashian Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks

Kim Kardashian voiced her support of the Jewish community in wake of her ex-husband Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote Monday on Twitter without directly addressing West. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pitchfork

Kanye West Faces More Backlash and Consequences Due to Antisemitic Remarks

Since his antisemitic remarks, which included tweeting his intention to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West has lost access to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. An appearance on the unscripted series The Shop: Uninterrupted was also pulled, as “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” according to the show’s producer. In addition, Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper and designer, and West is reportedly having his music streamed less and played less often on the radio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
UPI News

Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram. Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did...
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown addresses Kanye West comments

Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his antisemitic remarks, but Antonio Brown is sticking by his side. Brown, who is the president of West’s Donda Sports agency, issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will remain in his position. He defended his “brother” Kanye and criticized the companies that have cut ties with West.
extratv

Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Following Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kim Kardashian took to social media to support the Jewish community following ex-husband Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks. Kardashian posted on Instagram Stories, “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
The Independent

Kanye West latest news: Rapper returns to Instagram with Ari Emmanuel post

Kanye West has returned to his newly reinstated Instagram as fallout from his antisemitic remarks continues. The rapper shared a string of posts overnight on Thursday, name-dropping Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel and 50 Cent, among others. He also reflected on the news that he “lost $2bn in one day” amid the outrage over his hateful comments, writing: “The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”The new posts came as his Essentials Playlist appeared to have been removed from Apple Music and his unaccredited K-8 school, Donda Academy, was reported to have been closed with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy