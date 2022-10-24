ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
TEXAS STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Significant Jets Trade News

The Jets aren't putting their 5-2 start to the 2022 season to waste.  Early Monday morning, the Jets learned that rookie running back Breece Hall - a vital piece of the team's impressive start to the season - suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday.  New York isn't letting this season ...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at ‘Center’ of Trade Calls

Jerry Jeudy is set to log his 34th career NFL appearance Sunday against the Jaguars in London. And it might be his last with the team that made him a 2020 first-round draft choice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported the Broncos wide receiver "has been the center of calls"...
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Jalen Hurts Enlists Jonathan Gannon in Never-Ending Quest to Improve

PHILADELPHIA - Ask Nick Sirianni about Jalen Hurts' ceiling as a player, and the Eagles' coach will not define it but he's certain that the third-year quarterback will reach it. That's a testament to Hurts' now storied work ethic and his "love of ball." Hurts offered another peek into the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Sheila Hamp Preaches Patience, Does Not Want Lions Fans to Panic

The Detroit Lions began a rebuild with the hire of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. Now, in the regime’s second season, the team is enduring a frustrating start. Just 1-5 through the first seven weeks of the season, concerns about the new regime’s longevity have...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Dolphins Worked Out Five Including CB Malcolm Butler

Miami has been hit hard by injuries in the secondary and DC Josh Boyer runs a system that Butler would have a lot of familiarity with. However, he hasn’t played since 2020. Butler, 32, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before signing a one-year restricted tender worth $3.91 million for the 2017 season.
Yardbarker

14 Players Land on Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings

Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have over 10 players on their injury report for an eight consecutive week. After a long weekend, the Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings. Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report. DNP- Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

