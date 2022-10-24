Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday
The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
Dolphins sign DB Jamal Perry, WR Calvin Jackson to practice squad
The Dolphins have signed defensive back Jamal Perry and wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday, and also placed safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve.
Super Bowl XLIX Hero is Reportedly Working Out For Dolphins Today
A familiar face in the AFC East is working out with the Miami Dolphins today. As reported by ESPN's Field Yates, cornerback Malcolm Butler was spotted amongst a group of players at a Dolphins workout Tuesday afternoon. "The Dolphins worked out a group of players today including veteran CB ...
NFL World Reacts To Significant Jets Trade News
The Jets aren't putting their 5-2 start to the 2022 season to waste. Early Monday morning, the Jets learned that rookie running back Breece Hall - a vital piece of the team's impressive start to the season - suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday. New York isn't letting this season ...
Wichita Eagle
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at ‘Center’ of Trade Calls
Jerry Jeudy is set to log his 34th career NFL appearance Sunday against the Jaguars in London. And it might be his last with the team that made him a 2020 first-round draft choice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported the Broncos wide receiver "has been the center of calls"...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jalen Hurts Enlists Jonathan Gannon in Never-Ending Quest to Improve
PHILADELPHIA - Ask Nick Sirianni about Jalen Hurts' ceiling as a player, and the Eagles' coach will not define it but he's certain that the third-year quarterback will reach it. That's a testament to Hurts' now storied work ethic and his "love of ball." Hurts offered another peek into the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sheila Hamp Preaches Patience, Does Not Want Lions Fans to Panic
The Detroit Lions began a rebuild with the hire of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. Now, in the regime’s second season, the team is enduring a frustrating start. Just 1-5 through the first seven weeks of the season, concerns about the new regime’s longevity have...
Yardbarker
Dolphins Worked Out Five Including CB Malcolm Butler
Miami has been hit hard by injuries in the secondary and DC Josh Boyer runs a system that Butler would have a lot of familiarity with. However, he hasn’t played since 2020. Butler, 32, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before signing a one-year restricted tender worth $3.91 million for the 2017 season.
Yardbarker
14 Players Land on Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings
Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have over 10 players on their injury report for an eight consecutive week. After a long weekend, the Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings. Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report. DNP- Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J....
Yardbarker
NFL insiders reportedly think Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett is coaching for job vs. Jaguars
There are now multiple whispers out there suggesting that first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be working to save his job when his 2-5 Denver Broncos face the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London this Sunday. For a piece published Wednesday, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that "things are...
