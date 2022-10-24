Read full article on original website
WWAARC center gets spooky with scarecrow contest
Halloween costumes and haunting house decorations are commonplace for contests around Halloween. This year, you can add scarecrows to the list.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Troy’s Tatu Tacos & Tequila holding first flash tattoo event
Tatu Tacos & Tequila in Troy is living up to its name. The restaurant will have its first flash tattoo event on Saturday, October 29.
Lights Out? Albany PAL Teases about Future of Popular Xmas Display
On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) sent a press release to local media partners in regard to the future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the long-running, very popular light display that's been bringing Holiday cheer to Albany's Washington Park for a quarter-century. Normally...
Gloversville family ending ‘haunts’ after 25 years
After 25 years, Stonewell Haunts, located at 82 Steele Road in Gloversville, is ending its haunted houses and shows. Haunt Master Len Aldous said he's been fighting cancer for nearly five years and it's time for the haunts to come to an end.
Saratoga PLAN’s Inaugural PLAN for the Future Event Raises $100,000
On Thursday, October 20, over 150 guests attended Saratoga PLAN’s first PLAN for the Future event. The inaugural event took place at the beautiful Juniper Springs Event Barn in Corinth, showcasing the southern Palmertown Range with peak foliage as the sun set over the southern foothills of the Adirondack Mountains. Over $100,000 dollars was raised, supporting Saratoga PLAN’s ongoing land conservation and stewardship efforts across Saratoga County.
What’s in a name: Jabe Pond
My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
Comfort Kitchen Hops on the Breakfast Train
For the last few years, Comfort Kitchen has been known as a quick and easy place to grab a handheld lunch or perfectly plated early dinner. But this past summer, owner Rory Moran decided that an earlier, coffee-fueled start was what was missing at his Saratoga Marketplace restaurant, and a mouthwatering breakfast menu was born.
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
Meet Mechanicville barbershop behind local man’s winning mullet
STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater. The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his […]
Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy permanently closes
Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday
When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home
Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
College identifies perpetrator of Oct. 9 bias incident, bans them from campus
On Thursday, President Maud S. Mandel sent a campus-wide email updating the College community on the findings of Campus Safety Services’ (CSS) investigation into the bias incident that occurred the weekend of Oct. 8-9. That Sunday, a local resident reported racist graffiti on the Soldiers Monument outside Griffin Hall...
Bennington County restaurant ranked among best in world for date night
The Silver Fork, a restaurant located in Manchester, Vermont, has not only been ranked among the best in the United States for date night, but best in the world. According to Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, the eatery was ranked second on the "Top Date Night Restaurants" in the U.S. list, and 16th on the world's list.
