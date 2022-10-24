ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Hot 99.1

Lights Out? Albany PAL Teases about Future of Popular Xmas Display

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) sent a press release to local media partners in regard to the future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the long-running, very popular light display that's been bringing Holiday cheer to Albany's Washington Park for a quarter-century. Normally...
ALBANY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Saratoga PLAN’s Inaugural PLAN for the Future Event Raises $100,000

On Thursday, October 20, over 150 guests attended Saratoga PLAN’s first PLAN for the Future event. The inaugural event took place at the beautiful Juniper Springs Event Barn in Corinth, showcasing the southern Palmertown Range with peak foliage as the sun set over the southern foothills of the Adirondack Mountains. Over $100,000 dollars was raised, supporting Saratoga PLAN’s ongoing land conservation and stewardship efforts across Saratoga County.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

What’s in a name: Jabe Pond

My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
HAGUE, NY
saratogaliving.com

Comfort Kitchen Hops on the Breakfast Train

For the last few years, Comfort Kitchen has been known as a quick and easy place to grab a handheld lunch or perfectly plated early dinner. But this past summer, owner Rory Moran decided that an earlier, coffee-fueled start was what was missing at his Saratoga Marketplace restaurant, and a mouthwatering breakfast menu was born.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Meet Mechanicville barbershop behind local man’s winning mullet

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater. The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022

We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday

When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
COHOES, NY
103.9 The Breeze

One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter

As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites

One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home

Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
FORT ANN, NY

