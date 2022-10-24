Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cowboys Expected To Sign Free Agent Cornerback After Losing Jourdan Lewis To Injury
The Dallas Cowboys lost a key member of their dominant defense on Sunday. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot during the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions and is believed to be out for the remainder of the season. As a result, Dallas is turning to a free agent ...
Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-4 through the first seven games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s certainly been rocky at times to kick off the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected. While there are still 10 games to be played, it’s hard...
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
NBC Sports
Eagles' leading WR in 2020 is back on practice squad
The Eagles signed Greg Ward, their leading receiver two years ago, to their practice squad on Monday. Ward, who’s been on and off the Eagles’ roster and practice squad since 2017, suffered a toe injury at practice on Aug. 1 and missed the rest of training camp. He went on IR on Aug. 30 and then was released with an injury settlement on Sept. 9.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys vs. Bears: Can Dallas Contain ‘Dynamic’ QB Justin Fields?
The Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-2 on the season following a 24-6 victory against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Now, the Chicago Bears await this upcoming Sunday, hot off of a 33-14 blowout win over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Dallas has used the success of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Place Bradley Roby on IR, Bring Back Keith Kirkwood
The Saints placed cornerback Bradley Roby on injured reserve Tuesday and have brought back wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to the active roster. The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates. Roby only played five snaps in the loss to the Cardinals, as he was carted off with an apparent...
Raleigh News & Observer
Three Chiefs Week 7 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out
As the Kansas City Chiefs head into a bye week, they can do so brimming with confidence following a Week 7 statement win over the San Francisco 49ers. After going down 10-0 early in the game, Kansas City ended up waking up and putting together one of its best offensive stretches of play all season long. On the defensive side of the ball, numerous players stepped up to make big plays and help put the game away. Once the momentum shifted back to the Chiefs' side, the team never looked back. It was a group effort, and one that everyone involved can be proud of.
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: UNC star Phil Ford on Dean Smith, overcoming addiction and the Four Corners
Phil Ford, one of the best players in UNC basketball history, is this week’s guest on “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. Ford was a lot of things for UNC — the 1978 National Player of the Year, for one, as well as a longtime assistant basketball coach at UNC and also the point guard who made the Four Corners famous.
Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin has been placed on the team’s injured reserve. Griffin, 27, was dealing with a back injury that had lingered since training camp before he aggravated it in a Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After sitting out a week’s worth of practices, Griffin missed the Jaguars’ Week 7 loss to the New York Giants.
