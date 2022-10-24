ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBC Sports

Eagles' leading WR in 2020 is back on practice squad

The Eagles signed Greg Ward, their leading receiver two years ago, to their practice squad on Monday. Ward, who’s been on and off the Eagles’ roster and practice squad since 2017, suffered a toe injury at practice on Aug. 1 and missed the rest of training camp. He went on IR on Aug. 30 and then was released with an injury settlement on Sept. 9.
HOUSTON, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys vs. Bears: Can Dallas Contain ‘Dynamic’ QB Justin Fields?

The Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-2 on the season following a 24-6 victory against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Now, the Chicago Bears await this upcoming Sunday, hot off of a 33-14 blowout win over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Dallas has used the success of...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Place Bradley Roby on IR, Bring Back Keith Kirkwood

The Saints placed cornerback Bradley Roby on injured reserve Tuesday and have brought back wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to the active roster. The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates. Roby only played five snaps in the loss to the Cardinals, as he was carted off with an apparent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Three Chiefs Week 7 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out

As the Kansas City Chiefs head into a bye week, they can do so brimming with confidence following a Week 7 statement win over the San Francisco 49ers. After going down 10-0 early in the game, Kansas City ended up waking up and putting together one of its best offensive stretches of play all season long. On the defensive side of the ball, numerous players stepped up to make big plays and help put the game away. Once the momentum shifted back to the Chiefs' side, the team never looked back. It was a group effort, and one that everyone involved can be proud of.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin has been placed on the team’s injured reserve. Griffin, 27, was dealing with a back injury that had lingered since training camp before he aggravated it in a Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After sitting out a week’s worth of practices, Griffin missed the Jaguars’ Week 7 loss to the New York Giants.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy