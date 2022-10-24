Read full article on original website
SC early voting begins for 2022 General Elections
Early in-person voting in South Carolina opened up Monday morning and there are a few things to know if you plan on participating.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
Dozens arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole or probation violations
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The fight over an apartment project in West Greenville drew another packed house at City Council Monday night. The initial vote for the “Woven” project was back in August when council approved it in a 4 to 3 vote. Now, the project is...
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
thejournalonline.com
Duke Energy makes donation for fencing
A donation from the Duke Energy SC State President’s office for $25,000 will be used to improve parks and recreation facilities in the Duke Energy service area. Emily DeRoberts, District Manager/SC Gov’t and Community Relations Team for Duke Energy Carolinas presented the check to the Wren Youth Association. The funds will be used for Wren Youth Association football field fencing at Hurricane Springs Park. The facility is currently using orange temporary barrier as fencing and the funds will provide a permanent and safer alternative to protect players and spectators. The football field fencing project is underway and will be completed before Spring 2023. Pictured are Emily DeRoberts, Anderson County District 6 Councilman Jimmy Davis and members of the Wren Youth Association.
Upstate county council nominee accused of racist and homophobic tweets
A race for Pickens County Council District One has become a conversation across the area.
Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg
City Leaders in Spartanburg have decided to close a nighttime homeless shelter.
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Plans to develop new food venue advances
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 25 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council:. Council advanced a rezoning request for property located at 210 and 216 N.E. Main St. The applicant, Eric Glasow of GCI Services, plans to develop a food venue called The Yard, which will be similar to Gather GVL or the Freight Yard in Spartanburg.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County to present draft Master Plan for Monkey Park, Timmerman Landing
Anderson County Parks and Recreation will present a draft Master Plan for Timmerman Landing and the Pelzer Monkey Park today (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m. at the Pelzer Gym. The public is invited to attend the community input meeting and see what recreation improvements county and local officials are proposing for the area. (Pictured is the Timmerman kayak launch and landing on the Saluda River.)
thejournalonline.com
Williamston chosen to be first town in state for multiple Quilts of Valor presentations
Envision Williamston’s Executive Director Roberta Hamby recently made contact with Quilts of Valor about presenting her brother, James Barrs, a retired vet, a Quilt of Valor for his 21 years of military service. SC State Coordinator, Kim Price, reached out to Mrs. Hamby and proposed an idea. Quilts of...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on US 25 in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a truck Tuesday night in Greenville County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. along U.S. 25 in Travelers Rest, Pye said. A WYFF 4 photographer said it was...
WYFF4.com
Coroner's office releases name of Laurens County driver killed in crash
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate coroner's office on Wednesday released the name of a driver killed when his BMW went off the road. The crash happened Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. on Durban Road near Park Road, in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Laurens County...
Man accused of shooting, killing man at Greenville Co. bar
A man is accused of shooting and killing another man at the beginning of October in Piedmont.
FOX Carolina
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
Jasmine Road hosted its annual Rooted in Love luncheon to raise money for survivors of human trafficking. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Greenville Country Music Fest kicks off next weekend. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Greenville Country Music Fest's co-owner Braxton...
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
thejournalonline.com
Williamston SC Police Report
Sept. 13 – Robert Gary Bannister, 70, 214 Edgewood Dr., Williamston reported a break-in in which a black and white metal safe and contents were missing. The stolen items were valued at $2,000. Forced entry was gained by breaking a glass slide door and two nailed hallway doors were kicked in. J. M. Cobb investigated.
South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Kyleen Waltman has been arrested and is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday, according to the Abbeville County Detention Center. This comes seven months after Waltman was “viciously attacked” by three dogs in March. Waltman had both of her arms amputated and had several surgeries following the attack before […]
One dead, another injured in Anderson County crash
One person is dead and another is injured after a collision in Anderson County. That single vehicle crash happened Monday afternoon around 3:30PM on Anderson Drive in Williamston
