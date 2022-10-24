ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
Duke Energy makes donation for fencing

A donation from the Duke Energy SC State President’s office for $25,000 will be used to improve parks and recreation facilities in the Duke Energy service area. Emily DeRoberts, District Manager/SC Gov’t and Community Relations Team for Duke Energy Carolinas presented the check to the Wren Youth Association. The funds will be used for Wren Youth Association football field fencing at Hurricane Springs Park. The facility is currently using orange temporary barrier as fencing and the funds will provide a permanent and safer alternative to protect players and spectators. The football field fencing project is underway and will be completed before Spring 2023. Pictured are Emily DeRoberts, Anderson County District 6 Councilman Jimmy Davis and members of the Wren Youth Association.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Plans to develop new food venue advances

Here’s a recap of the Oct. 25 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council:. Council advanced a rezoning request for property located at 210 and 216 N.E. Main St. The applicant, Eric Glasow of GCI Services, plans to develop a food venue called The Yard, which will be similar to Gather GVL or the Freight Yard in Spartanburg.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Anderson County to present draft Master Plan for Monkey Park, Timmerman Landing

Anderson County Parks and Recreation will present a draft Master Plan for Timmerman Landing and the Pelzer Monkey Park today (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m. at the Pelzer Gym. The public is invited to attend the community input meeting and see what recreation improvements county and local officials are proposing for the area. (Pictured is the Timmerman kayak launch and landing on the Saluda River.)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

Jasmine Road hosted its annual Rooted in Love luncheon to raise money for survivors of human trafficking.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Williamston SC Police Report

Sept. 13 – Robert Gary Bannister, 70, 214 Edgewood Dr., Williamston reported a break-in in which a black and white metal safe and contents were missing. The stolen items were valued at $2,000. Forced entry was gained by breaking a glass slide door and two nailed hallway doors were kicked in. J. M. Cobb investigated.
WILLIAMSTON, SC

