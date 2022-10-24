Read full article on original website
Related
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Service members sound alarm against 'extremely woke' military
Current and former service members expressed their views on the direction of the military, voicing concerns that the military has become too "woke" in recent years.
Three Army Rangers have died since July at Hunter Army Airfield, officials say. Two were suicides
Three soldiers from the elite 75th Ranger Regiment based at Hunter Army Airfield have died between July 31 and Oct. 6 in questionable circumstances, with at least two of the deaths attributable as suicides, according to two military officials with knowledge of the situation. A U.S. Army Special Operations Command...
The Most Influential Rifle Cartridges Ever Made
Since the invention of the modern cartridge in 1846, we’ve seen an uncountable number of them come and go. Most have evolved out of the need to sell something new to the shooting public. A few proved to be genuinely useful. The most influential rifle cartridges—five in all—have altered the course of firearms development.
mailplus.co.uk
30 former RAF pilots paid £250,000 each to train Chinese to shoot down WESTERN aircraft
FORMER British fighter pilots are training the Chinese to shoot down Western aircraft, officials warned last night. Up to 30 pilots have recently moved to China after securing £250,000-a-year contracts to teach Western flying procedures, it was revealed. Due to legal loopholes, there is nothing the Armed Forces can...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
How Military Prison Differs from a Federally-Run Correctional Facility
In the United States, prisons, including those run by the military, housed a total of 1,380,427 inmates as of 2019. Incarceration is nothing like it was a century ago, as America’s federal prison system has developed a standardized approach for inmates to not only learn from their mistakes, but also develop skills that can be transferred into the real world.
MilitaryTimes
The Marine Corps hit all its recruitment goals for 2022
The Marine Corps met its recruitment goals for fiscal year 2022, making it one of the only branches this year to fully reach its target numbers. While each of the services has been facing recruitment challenges ― which service leaders attribute among other things to the COVID-19 pandemic ― a low interest in military service and a declining eligible population, the Marine Corps managed to overcome its enlistment obstacles.
MedicalXpress
Pressure chamber therapy is effective in the functional improvement of autism, study finds
A new Tel Aviv University study succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The study was conducted on animal models of autism. In it, the researchers identified changes in the brain, including a reduction in neuroinflammation, which is known to be associated with autism.
Bombshell claims China tried to recruit Australian ex-fighter pilots to train its military forces as defence department launches an investigation
China's government has been trying to recruit retired Australian RAF fighter pilots to train their own armed forces in how to defeat Western forces. It is understood Australians were a part a cohort of 30 pilots who were head-hunted via a South African flight school, acting as an intermediary for the armed wing of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the PLA Air Force.
MedicalXpress
Anti-inflammatory drug could help people with PTSD forget traumatic events
The tablet form of the stress hormone cortisol could accelerate the process of forgetting intrusive memories, when given immediately after a traumatic event, finds a new study by UCL researchers. The research, published in Translational Psychiatry, found that hydrocortisone (30mg)—an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat conditions such as arthritis—acts to...
MilitaryTimes
Hundreds more airmen to receive military awards for Kabul evacuation
The Air Force plans to present 350 awards in the coming weeks, including more than 100 of the military’s most prestigious medals, to airmen who served in Operation Allies Refuge. It’s the largest batch of awards approved so far to honor the contributions of individual airmen in the U.S.-led...
Former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot who worked in China is arrested in Australia
Australia has arrested a former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot following a request from Washington, officials in Canberra said Tuesday, as Western governments scrambled to investigate reports that China has been poaching retired military personnel. Daniel Edmund Duggan appeared in court in New South Wales on Friday, judicial records show.
Good News Network
All the Hero Dogs of French Military History Honored with Ceremony and Memorial
Many countries have monuments to their fallen soldiers, but the French have recently inaugurated a sort of “Tomb of the Unknown Canine,” to honor the contributions of dogs to the civil, police, and military service of the nation. From lending their noses to counter-banditry operations across the Sahel,...
UK had at least two genetically distinct human groups at end of last ice age, DNA reveals
Analysis of oldest DNA in Britain from pair of individuals unexpectedly shows two distinct ancestries
'Cold War Navy SEAL' details CIA secret missions and the adventure of a lifetime
Little known to the public, the CIA waged a secret war in Africa by establishing a paramilitary Navy in the Congo that fought communist rebels.
MedicalXpress
Floods and other emergencies can be extra tough for people with dementia and their caregivers. Here's how to help
As we write from New South Wales' Northern Rivers region, other parts of eastern Australia are facing conditions that recall uncomfortable memories from the 2017 floods and those in March this year. Many people are fatigued and still coming to terms with those devastating natural disasters. We know from previous...
MedicalXpress
How do Canadians feel about new law that assumes consent for deceased organ donation?
One strategy to address the scarcity of organs for transplantation is called deemed consent legislation, where adults are automatically presumed to consent to organ donation upon their death unless they register an opt-out decision. In 2019, two Canadian provinces (Nova Scotia and Alberta) became the first jurisdictions in North America to pass deemed consent legislation. A recent study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) explored public comments from Canadians regarding deemed consent.
MedicalXpress
Do financial incentives increase adult vaccinations? A view of lessons learned
Cash transfers have yielded limited outcomes in increasing vaccination efforts among adults, according to research led by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (Wits). The impact of lottery programs has also been limited, and there is no evidence that other non-cash incentives for COVID-19 or other adult vaccines have improved vaccination coverage. The findings were published online in the journal Vaccine: X.
3DPrint.com
US Navy Fulfills First NATO Stock Number Orders for 3D Printed Parts
As active as has been the US military’s support for the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, in general, the US Navy might be the branch whose progress has accelerated most quickly in 2022. The latest evidence of that was the announcement by the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Innovation Lab that it had printed 313 deck drain coamings to fulfill an order.
MedicalXpress
Feeling chirpy: Being around birds is linked to lasting mental health benefits
New research from King's College London has found that seeing or hearing birds is associated with an improvement in mental well-being that can last up to eight hours. This improvement was also evident in people with a diagnosis of depression—the most common mental illness worldwide—indicating the potential role of birdlife in helping those with mental health conditions.
Comments / 0