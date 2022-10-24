Read full article on original website
$7K worth of tools, copper stolen from PPL substation in Schuylkill Co.
DELANO TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars from a PPL substation near Delano, Schuylkill County. According to PSP, the theft happened between October 3rd and October 6th at the PPL substation on Lofty Road, Delano Township. Investigators say the suspect...
Man driving milk truck dies in fatal crash on I-80
WHITE DEER TWP, UNION CO, (WOLF) — One man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Union County after the milk truck he was driving left the roadway, hit several trees, and overturned. According to State Police, 70-year-old Thomas K. Loner, of Coburn, Centre County, died...
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
Teen charged for threatening to bring gun to school
BALD EAGLE TWP, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — A 17-year-old was taken into custody by State Police last Thursday for allegedly making threats to bring a gun to his high school in Clinton County. According to a release by State Police, on October 20th around 3:15 PM, troopers responded to...
Police investigate assault in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Frackville Barracks and the Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating some sort of an assault that took place around 3 AM Friday. We're told the unidentified male victim was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and said what happened was...
Three teens arrested for alleged involvement in armed robbery
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Three teenagers were arrested Monday for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery. According to Williamsport Police, officers were called to the 1100 block of Market Street around 4:15 PM for reports of a robbery with shots fired. Two victims told police they were...
DEP tours Kettle Creek project
PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) visited a stream restoration project at the Lucky 7 Hunting Club at Kettle Creek. The project was designed to reduce erosion that threatens property, decrease pollution, and improve aquatic and riparian habitats. Project partners include the Clinton County Conservation District, Kettle Creek Watershed Association, Native Creations, Lucky 7 Hunting Club, and the Kettle Creek/Tamarack Sportsmans Club.
Jeremy's Journey Highlights the Importance of Early Prevention in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — October 23rd - 31st is known as Red Ribbon Week, one of the nation’s oldest drug prevention programs. In one Columbia County School District, the organization Jeremy's Journey highlighted the importance of early prevention. “Having people come in who have experienced and lived...
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Visits Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel visited Luzerne County. McDaniel, along with Senator Rick Scott, stopped by the Luzerne County Republican headquarters to stump for 8th Congressional District candidate, Jim Bognet. The chairwoman reassured the group that they want Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman to...
Kolojecjchick reflects on first season at Bucknell
Her resume speaks for itself when it comes to field hockey. An all-state player on two Wyoming Seminary state championship teams, a collegiate national champ at North Carolina, an Olympian with the USA Team. Now Kelsey Kolojecjhick is trying to use those experiences as the new head coach at Bucknell...
#13 Penn State football takes on #2 Ohio State
#13 Penn State will host #2 Ohio State this week and after last’s week’s win over Minnesota the Lions feel they can play against one of the country's best offenses. But simulating an elite quarterback like the Buckeyes have can be a challenge in practice. James Franklin, Penn...
