WNDU
A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend
WNDU
Elkhart gears up for final ArtWalk of the year
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for the final ArtWalk of the year. The event will take place Thursday, October 27 from 5 – 8 p.m. Guests will be able to trick-or-treat down Main Street with local merchants. At 5:20 and 5:50 p.m., there will be...
abc57.com
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
WNDU
‘Kroctober Carnival’ headed to the Kroc Center on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is bringing back their “Kroctober Carnival” this Friday night!. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It’s at the Kroc Center Gym, and features music, games, and even a bounce house!. You’re invited to come...
WNDU
Emergency dredging needed at St. Joseph Harbor
abc57.com
Eddy Street Commons trick or treating event rescheduled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Eddy Street Commons trick or treating event has been rescheduled to Wednesday because of forecasted rain. The event will still run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
WNDU
Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
WNDU
Celebrity paranormal investigator Corbyn Bentley gives us a tour of the haunted Birdsell Mansion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Many are getting into the spirit of Halloween, but how about an encounter with the actual ghosts themselves in downtown South Bend?. There are no actors or performers on this haunted house tour, just the specters that call it home and your guide through it all, Michiana’s own Corbyn Bentley.
WNDU
Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own. Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side. Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and...
WISH-TV
Michigan City experiencing washouts causing large pot holes on I-94 EB
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Several vehicles are reporting flat tires on I-94 eastbound in Michigan City due to rain causing washouts, according to Indiana State Police. Mile Marker 34 is experiencing washouts resulting in large pot holes.
WNDU
Medical Moment: The focused ultrasound used to treat Parkinson's
WNDU
South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program to begin Oct. 31
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program will begin Monday, Oct. 31, and will run through Dec. 5. City crews will make two passes to collect leaves from neighborhoods, street by street, based on the schedule available here. Residents will not need to call to request a pickup.
WNDU
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
WNDU
Portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend closed for installation of new guardrail
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend is now closed for the next two weeks as crews install a new guardrail. The closure is in effect from Parkovash Avenue to Iroquois Street. The detour routes are Michigan Street or Angela Boulevard. This closure...
WNDU
Building in downtown LaPorte collapses
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A building in downtown LaPorte seemingly collapsed on Wednesday evening. The event happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway. According to the LaPorte City Fire Department, the building was under construction at the time. No injuries have been reported. Follow 16 News...
abc57.com
Road restrictions in place on Cleveland for concrete repairs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Access to Cleveland Road, between Juniper and Ironwood roads, will be temporarily restricted starting October 24 while crews make permanent concrete repairs in response to a water main break in the area on October 12. The work should be complete by Saturday, depending on weather.
WNDU
Halloween heads to Studebaker Museum, Eddy Street with tricks, treats, and sweets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend got a little spooky on Wednesday night!. The Studebaker National Museum held a “Trunk-or-Treat” event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event featured a spooky skeleton scavenger hunt and candy, of course!. The museum enjoys bringing families together every year...
WNDU
Mishawaka mayor’s youth council seeking donations for annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka mayor’s youth advisory council is asking for donations for their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. They’re looking for food items such as canned green beans, instant potatoes, gravy, and boxed stuffing. They’re also looking for aluminum foil and disposable foil turkey pans to help families prepare Thanksgiving.
WNDU
‘Cleats for a Cause’ auction ends Oct. 31
