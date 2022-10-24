ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend

A dozen Michiana police officers were honored in downtown South Bend on Wednesday for going "above and beyond." Ribbon cutting ceremony honors completion of improvements at South Bend's Randolph Park. The park now features a brand-new playground, basketball court, seating, and more.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart gears up for final ArtWalk of the year

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for the final ArtWalk of the year. The event will take place Thursday, October 27 from 5 – 8 p.m. Guests will be able to trick-or-treat down Main Street with local merchants. At 5:20 and 5:50 p.m., there will be...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

‘Kroctober Carnival’ headed to the Kroc Center on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is bringing back their “Kroctober Carnival” this Friday night!. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It’s at the Kroc Center Gym, and features music, games, and even a bounce house!. You’re invited to come...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency dredging needed at St. Joseph Harbor

Flexsteel Industries agrees to pay for cleanup of EPA Superfund Site in Elkhart. The Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site (Lane Street Site) is located near the intersection of lane street and County Road 106.
ELKHART, IN
thetouristchecklist.com

22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)

Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own. Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side. Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: The focused ultrasound used to treat Parkinson's

Medical Moment: The focused ultrasound used to treat Parkinson's
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program to begin Oct. 31

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program will begin Monday, Oct. 31, and will run through Dec. 5. City crews will make two passes to collect leaves from neighborhoods, street by street, based on the schedule available here. Residents will not need to call to request a pickup.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Building in downtown LaPorte collapses

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A building in downtown LaPorte seemingly collapsed on Wednesday evening. The event happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway. According to the LaPorte City Fire Department, the building was under construction at the time. No injuries have been reported. Follow 16 News...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Road restrictions in place on Cleveland for concrete repairs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Access to Cleveland Road, between Juniper and Ironwood roads, will be temporarily restricted starting October 24 while crews make permanent concrete repairs in response to a water main break in the area on October 12. The work should be complete by Saturday, depending on weather.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Cleats for a Cause’ auction ends Oct. 31

Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Indiana State Police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the 111-mile marker in LaGrange County. 19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting. Officers were
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN

