How bullish is Filecoin after this key development?
Filecoin FIL/USD has surged by more than 6% in the past week. The gains come amid positive sentiment for cryptocurrencies. But there is a notable development for Filecoin. On October 27, Filecoin developers launched a content delivery network dubbed Saturn. The network will help Filecoin reach content bandwidth for dApps and lower the cost of running nodes.
BNB remains on course to $300 as buyers gather momentum. But…
Binance BNB/USD continues to surge, again eyeing the $300 price level. The cryptocurrency trades at $287 after adding 5% in the day. The gains in BNB come as other exchange-related tokens continue to struggle. Does it underline Binance’s domination in the cryptocurrency sector?. Data by The Block Research shows...
Will MATIC soar higher after Bitpay announces support for Polygon and the MATIC coin?
MATIC is up by more than 1% today and could rally higher after Bitpay added support for Polygon and its native token. MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon network, is up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours. The coin is underperforming the broader crypto market, which has added more than 3% to its value today.
Tezos price: what’s the outlook after Robinhood listing?
XTZ, the native token of Tezos, has staged a massive price correction since October 21 rising from a low of $1.3033 to the current price of $1.44. Tezos price has gained more than 5% since Robinhood announced its listing adding to the gains it had made since Friday last week. The bullish trend continues today with the token gaining about 1.20% in the past 24 hours.
CELO down by more than 4% today after raising $77million to boost its ReFi project
CELO has lost more than 4% of its value in the last 24 hours despite the development announcing a huge funding round yesterday. The cryptocurrency market could end the week in a bearish trend as most coins are trading in the red zone. CELO, the native coin of the Celo blockchain, has lost more than 4% of its value today and is now trading at $0.700 per coin.
Bitcoin rallies to $20,000. Here is the next potential target
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades at $20,660 as of press time, the highest level in 6 weeks. The cryptocurrency had added an intraday of 7%. The gains were accompanied by a 157% jump in trading volumes. Wednesday’s gains in Bitcoin come when investors have been calling for reversals at $19,000. That was...
What holds for ApeCoin after meeting resistance at $5?
Cryptocurrencies staged a comeback after the Canadian central bank raised interest rates lower than expected. Coming amid a period of high inflation and high borrowing rates, speculations now shift to whether other jurisdictions will do the same. The anticipation has driven the crypto market valuation to $996 billion. Also up...
Has Cosmos ATOM finally found a bullish footing?
Cosmos ATOM/USD has climbed 2% in the past day to consolidate weekly gains at 17% as cryptocurrencies recover. ATOM currently trades at $13, with a market valuation of over $3 billion. Equally, Cosmos has registered significant activities as daily trading volumes rose 63% to $628 million. A broader outlook shows...
Bitcoin eyes the $22k resistance level after rallying by 7% today to surpass $20,500
Bitcoin is looking to trade above the $21k level for the first time this month after adding more than 7% to its value in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market has continued its excellent start to the week. Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has been performing excellently over the last 24 hours.
Crypto price predictions: OCEAN, PHA, XRP
Cryptocurrency prices had a strong week as hopes of a Federal Reserve pivot increased. Bitcoin managed to move above the key resistance level at $20,000 while Ethereum crossed the important level at $1,500. In total, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies jumped to over $1 trillion. In this crypto price predictions, we will look at the best coins to trade this weekend.
What is Wrapped Bitcoin, and why should you be interested?
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin that can be swapped with BTC on a 1:1 basis. The digital asset was created to allow Ethereum developers to use Bitcoin in the blockchain (Ethereum). By doing so, it combines the best of both networks, the liquidity of BTC, and the decentralised application support of Ethereum.
Best cryptocurrencies to buy as Bitcoin price rebounds
Cryptocurrency prices have made a strong bullish recovery in the past few days. Bitcoin surged to over $20,000, which was the highest level since early this month. It has risen by more than 13% from the lowest level this month. Here are the best cryptocurrencies to buy as prices bounce back.
Are Bitcoin miners about to capitulate?
Something which is always interesting is assessing the mining activity on Bitcoin, especially in conjunction with what is happening the price and the wider market. After all, miners are the group who receive those freshly minted bitcoins as the blockchain continues to grow. Receiving this revenue in the native coin of the network means their actions can be indicative.
Gleec Coin to list on six top cryptocurrency exchanges
Gleec Coin is set to list on six cryptocurrency exchanges, including Phemex, MEXC, and Choise.com. Gleec, a decentralised digital ecosystem powered by blockchain, announced that its Gleec Coin would soon be available on six top cryptocurrency exchanges. According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Gleec said the listing became...
Cardano recovers back to the key level at $0.42. Is it now a buy?
After garnering a 15% gain in the past one week, Cardano (ADA/USD) is showing glimpses of recovery. A week ago, the cryptocurrency traded at $0.33 bottom after an underwhelming Vasil hard fork. The gains in the week took ADA back to $0.42. It has since retreated and exchanged hands at $0.40 at press time. Should this be a suggestion for a buy trade?
What holds for Dogecoin after overcoming a key resistance after Twitter acquisition?
Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal. No one is as excited by the news as Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) investors. As of press time, DOGE had surged by 7%, taking the total gains to more than 41%. Buyer interest was so strong that the weekly gains were nearly in a parabolic pattern. Will the token continue to go higher?
Ethereum overcomes another key resistance. Here is the next target
Ethereum (ETH/USD) has recaptured $1,500. As of press time, the cryptocurrency trades at $1,550 after gains of 20% in the past one week. Technical indicators show that the cryptocurrency has overcome key resistance and is on its way to the next level (s). Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence’s lead strategist, has...
A stablecoin that is not stable is an “oxymoron,” says Wemade’s Henry Chang
Henry Chang believes that stablecoins must have a 100% reserve to ensure that user funds are protected. Henry Chang, chief executive officer of South Korea-based blockchain game developer Wemade Co. Ltd, believes that stablecoins must actually have reserves that back their value. He made this statement while speaking at the...
Has the Optimism token found its footing? Here is what the technical says
Optimism (OP/USD) may be gearing up for a recovery going by the current technical outlook. The token of the Ethereum Layer-1 scaling solution has reclaimed $1. The price is a more than 50% recovery from the lows of $0.66 less than a week ago. Fundamentals are improving too. Data by...
Best crypto under $1 to buy in November
Cryptocurrencies bounced back this week after spending a few weeks in a consolidation phase. Most coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by more than 5%. Since there was no major crypto news, this rally was mostly because of macro factors as investors priced in a Fed pivot. Here are the best crypto under $1 to buy or trade in November.
