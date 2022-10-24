Read full article on original website
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Bears Coach Takes Own Player To Task Over Dirty Hit On David Andrews
An illegal hit forced the New England Patriots to finish Monday night’s game without their starting center. After a fourth-quarter Bailey Zappe pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Mike Pennel leveled David Andrews from the side. Andrews was evaluated...
Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance
So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
Cowboys Next Up: Scouting 3 Keys in Bears Over Patriots
The Cowboys got to watch “Monday Night Football” to scout upcoming foe the Chicago Bears. What did they see?
Patriots Bench Mac Jones for Bailey Zappe vs. Bears on ‘MNF’
New England replaced the former first-rounder for the fourth-round rookie on Monday night.
What Bill Belichick Told Matt Eberflus After Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
What Belichick told Eberflus after Bears routed Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick had a chance to make NFL history Monday night against the Bears. With a win, the New England Patriots head coach would overtake George Halas for the second-most win in NFL history. But Matt...
“They’ve got to trust us’: Michael Pittman Jr. opens up on Colts’ lack of big plays with Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts dropped to 3-3-1 on the year after suffering a loss against the rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It was a low-scoring affair, with the Colts putting up just 10 points in the game, and it seemed like there were some frustrated members of the offense after the game. Via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Michael Pittman Jr. admitted that he wishes the offense would draw up more explosive plays and put some trust in the hands of the team’s wide receivers.
Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit
While away from the field of play, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to be handling some legal troubles. We learned tonight that Deshaun Watson has filed a motion for sanctions. With this move, Watson is putting claims that the allegations in the lawsuit weren’t given a "reasonable inquiry" by...
In hindsight, Terry Fontenot traded Falcons legends at the right time
The Falcons traded away two of the biggest names in franchise history in the new regime’s first two offseasons, and in hindsight, Terry Fontenot couldn’t have traded the legends at a better time. In the new regime’s first offseason at the helm, Atlanta traded Julio Jones for a...
Grizzlies’ Ziaire Williams out with patellar tendinitis
Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee. The Grizzlies updated Williams' status Wednesday night. Williams had more tests with continuing soreness in his knee. The second-year small forward who was the 10th overall pick in 2021 out of...
Watch: Analyst thinks Buccaneers' Tom Brady could retire before 2022 season ends
This past Thursday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shrugged off a notion floated out there by multiple media personalities that he could re-enter the world of retirement before the 2022 NFL season ends. Following the 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers that dropped Tampa Bay to 3-4 on Sunday,...
Tyler Herro Says The Miami Heat Are Frustrated and Disappointed
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro isn't sure if he is frustrated or disappointed with the team's slow start. The Heat started the season with four straight home games but lost three of them. They begin their first road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. The struggles come just one season after the Heat were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Lakers Are In Danger of Unraveling
LOS ANGELES – Here’s a solution, Lakers:. Fire him. Can him. Send him packing. Put him on a bus back to Orlando, Indiana or wherever he calls home these days. His rotations stink. His substitution patterns are reckless. His inability to connect with Russell Westbrook is costing this team games.
Mike McDaniel explains fourth-down decision vs. Steelers
During their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Miami Dolphins had failed to move the ball all that efficiently after a touchdown-scoring drive on their first possession of the game. So, in the third quarter, when Tua Tagovailoa and company had moved the ball into Steelers territory, head...
