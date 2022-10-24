The Indianapolis Colts dropped to 3-3-1 on the year after suffering a loss against the rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It was a low-scoring affair, with the Colts putting up just 10 points in the game, and it seemed like there were some frustrated members of the offense after the game. Via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Michael Pittman Jr. admitted that he wishes the offense would draw up more explosive plays and put some trust in the hands of the team’s wide receivers.

