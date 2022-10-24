ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NESN

Bears Coach Takes Own Player To Task Over Dirty Hit On David Andrews

An illegal hit forced the New England Patriots to finish Monday night’s game without their starting center. After a fourth-quarter Bailey Zappe pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Mike Pennel leveled David Andrews from the side. Andrews was evaluated...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance

So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

“They’ve got to trust us’: Michael Pittman Jr. opens up on Colts’ lack of big plays with Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts dropped to 3-3-1 on the year after suffering a loss against the rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It was a low-scoring affair, with the Colts putting up just 10 points in the game, and it seemed like there were some frustrated members of the offense after the game. Via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Michael Pittman Jr. admitted that he wishes the offense would draw up more explosive plays and put some trust in the hands of the team’s wide receivers.
Raleigh News & Observer

Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit

While away from the field of play, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to be handling some legal troubles. We learned tonight that Deshaun Watson has filed a motion for sanctions. With this move, Watson is putting claims that the allegations in the lawsuit weren’t given a "reasonable inquiry" by...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

In hindsight, Terry Fontenot traded Falcons legends at the right time

The Falcons traded away two of the biggest names in franchise history in the new regime’s first two offseasons, and in hindsight, Terry Fontenot couldn’t have traded the legends at a better time. In the new regime’s first offseason at the helm, Atlanta traded Julio Jones for a...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Grizzlies’ Ziaire Williams out with patellar tendinitis

Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee. The Grizzlies updated Williams' status Wednesday night. Williams had more tests with continuing soreness in his knee. The second-year small forward who was the 10th overall pick in 2021 out of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Tyler Herro Says The Miami Heat Are Frustrated and Disappointed

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro isn't sure if he is frustrated or disappointed with the team's slow start. The Heat started the season with four straight home games but lost three of them. They begin their first road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. The struggles come just one season after the Heat were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

The Lakers Are In Danger of Unraveling

LOS ANGELES – Here’s a solution, Lakers:. Fire him. Can him. Send him packing. Put him on a bus back to Orlando, Indiana or wherever he calls home these days. His rotations stink. His substitution patterns are reckless. His inability to connect with Russell Westbrook is costing this team games.
LOS ANGELES, CA

