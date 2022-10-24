Inflation may be bumping up what you pay at the pump and in the store right now, but it could also boost the amount you take home in your check next year. Last week's release of inflation data for September triggered several cost-of-living adjustments, or COLA, for 2023. These included the biggest increase in Social Security benefits in 42 years. High inflation in 2022 also means major changes to the federal income tax code for 2023, including 7% increases to the standard deduction and income thresholds for tax brackets.

6 DAYS AGO