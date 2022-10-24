ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian club asks FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup over alleged ties to Russia

By Chelena Goldman
 2 days ago
Shakhtar Donetsk team ahead of Champions League match against Real Madrid. Cordon Press

There is tension ahead of the highly-anticipated 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as one of Ukraine's best teams is urging FIFA to not let another country participate.

Shakhtar Donetsk, who sits in second in the Ukrainian Premier League, urged FIFA on Monday morning to remove Iran from the big event because of Iran's alleged military support of the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin suggested in a statement that his country's team play in Qatar instead since Iran, he alleges, is in "direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians."

"Shakhtar Football Club calls on FIFA and the entire international community to immediately ban Iran's national team from playing at the World Cup for the country's direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians," Palkin said in the statement. "The vacant place should be taken by the national team of Ukraine, which proved that it is worthy of participation in the Mundial. With unequal conditions with other national teams during the playoffs, they played with their heart."

Palkin went on to call out Russia for its previous transgressions on the national sports stage. Russia is already suspended from participating in the World Cup because of its continued attacks on Ukraine.

"This decision is historically and sportingly justified. I urge everyone to join the pressure on the football bureaucracy. It is enough to repeat the mistakes of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, hiding behind the empty thesis about the apoliticality of sports."

The White House reported last week there is evidence that Iranian troops in Crimea are backing the Russian drone strikes. Both Russia and Iran have denied that there is Iranian military support.

In addition to the call to action from Palkin, FIFA is also receiving calls from Iranian women's rights groups who want the national team suspended from the world event because Iran refuses to grant women access to live sporting events.

The Ukrainian national soccer team was knocked out of World Cup contention last spring by Wales. The Welsh side is slated to face Iran within the first few games of the tournament.

