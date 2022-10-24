Watch: NFL reviewing incident seemingly showing officials getting Mike Evans' autograph

Two NFL officials seemingly approach Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) for an autograph after the game. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the biggest upsets of Week 7, if not the entire NFL season, the host Carolina Panthers defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3 on Sunday. This came in the aftermath of what appeared to be the start of a "fire sale," as the Panthers traded both wide receiver Robbie Anderson and star running back Christian McCaffrey within days of each other.

Aside from Brady, one of the other many stars on the Bucs' roster is Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans, who finished the contest with nine receptions for 96 yards. After the game, video was captured of two NFL officials who had just worked the game seemingly approaching Evans for an autograph, which is not allowed.