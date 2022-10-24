Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Study shows that global mitigation efforts to avoid climate change cannot neglect small and medium emerging emitters
International efforts to avoid dangerous climate change by reaching the global 1.5°C target are unlikely to be achieved in "emerging emitter" countries without substantial further decreases in the costs of non-emitting energy deployment or economic support and low-carbon technology transfer from historically high-emitting countries. This is according to new...
Phys.org
TanSat's first attempt to detect human-caused CO2 is successful
An international research team has analyzed measurements from the TanSat mission and the Copernicus Sentinel-5 Precursor mission to identify carbon dioxide from human activities. This is the first attempt to use TanSat measurements to detect anthropogenic, or human-caused, carbon dioxide emission signatures. Quantifying anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions is one of the most important requirements needed for greenhouse gases to be monitored on a global basis.
Phys.org
ESA plans for low-orbiting navigation satellites
Satellite navigation is headed closer to users. ESA's Navigation Directorate is planning an in-orbit demonstration with new navigation satellites that will orbit just a few hundred kilometers up in space, supplementing Europe's 23 222-km-distant Galileo satellites. Operating added-value signals, these novel so-called 'LEO-PNT' satellites will investigate a new multi-layer satnav system-of-systems approach to deliver seamless Positioning, Navigation and Timing services that are much more accurate, robust and available everywhere.
Phys.org
New technique to determine age will open new era of planetary science, researchers say
The coming decade is expected to bring a veritable bonanza for the science of planets: space missions are scheduled to bring back samples of rock from the moon, Mars, the Martian moon of Phobos, and a primitive asteroid. And scientists say there is a new technique for determining the age of rocks, meteorites, and even artifacts, that could help open up a new era of discovery.
Phys.org
Ancient DNA pushes herring trade back to the Viking age
Historians have believed extensive herring trade started around the year 1200 AD, later controlled by the Hanseatic League. Now, a new study shows that it was already established in the Viking Age. "We found that this trade existed already around 800 AD, 400 years earlier, which really pushes back this...
Phys.org
Force firms to reveal their impact on nature: major businesses
Businesses must be compelled to reveal their impact on nature, more than 300 firms said in an open letter to world leaders published on Wednesday ahead of crunch United Nations negotiations to halt catastrophic biodiversity loss. Consumer goods group Unilever, furniture maker IKEA and India's Tata Steel were among a...
TechCrunch
Fermyon raises $20M to build tools for cloud app dev
Along the journey, they faced myriad problems with containers — namely speed and cost. The setbacks spurred them and a handful of other DeisLabs veterans to found Fermyon, which today closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Amplify Partners and angel investors. Fermyon offers a managed cloud service, Fermyon Cloud, that allows developers to quickly build microservices, or pieces of apps that work independently, but together (e.g. if one microservice fails, it won’t bring down the others).
getnews.info
Embrace the Future through Design | DIA was Back Again at DDW
From October 22 to 30, 2022, the Dutch Design Week (DDW) was held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Design Intelligence Award (DIA) was back at the DDW again, and Professor Wang Yun, Secretary General of DIA Committee, was invited to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony. Key Visual of 2022...
Phys.org
Integration on a chip: Miniaturized infrared detectors
Miniaturization of infrared spectrometers will lead to their wider use in consumer electronics, such as smartphones enabling food control, the detection of hazardous chemicals, air pollution monitoring and wearable electronics. They can be used for the quick and easy detection of certain chemicals without using laboratory equipment. Moreover, they can be useful for the detection of counterfeit medical drugs as well as of greenhouse gases such as methane and CO2.
informedinfrastructure.com
TES-EUROPE Chooses BricsCAD® To Design Mission-Critical Routes for Transporting Wind Turbines
Ghent, Belgium: Bricsys®, a leading provider of CAD technology, is today announcing TES-EUROPE, a specialist in the planning, engineering and execution of exceptional transportation, has chosen BricsCAD® to power its logistics projects in France. The height of wind turbines has become increasingly taller to deliver higher megawatts and...
Phys.org
Creating the world's largest SiC aspherical mirror
Aspherical components in optical systems can increase the free design variables without introducing new aberrations. That brings improved imaging quality and reduced size and weight. Aspheric components are widely used in high-end optoelectronic instruments, such as space and ground-based astronomical telescopes, deep space exploration platforms and earth observation optics. The...
futurumresearch.com
ServiceNow Recently Unveiled the Now Platform Tokyo Release, Designed to Help Drive — and Speed — Business Transformation
Analyst Take: I was pleased to see the unveiling by ServiceNow in the last few weeks of its Now Platform Tokyo release — the timing for which couldn’t be better. It’s safe to say, and perhaps even an understatement, that we are in challenging business times. Inflation, recession, supply chain challenges resulting from both a global pandemic, a war between Russia and Ukraine, tensions between China and the U.S., staff reductions and talent shortages — all combine to create a business environment where being more efficient and more productive is top of mind. Better workflows lead to happier, more productive workers, increased efficiencies, and better-looking bottom lines. They also lead to happier, more loyal customers — the kind who come back and spend more.
