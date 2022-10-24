ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 323

Blame Game
2d ago

Tax Deduction for Charities! They can claim up to 60% in deductions at the end of the year. Good Job! Teach your daughter the meaning of a dollar! Take her to a soup kitchen, poor people, homelessness, poverty. And, I thought they would have taught her to dance by now??? Yeah, there's a lot wrong in this world, and one of those problems are having filthy rich and poor starving homeless people! This is not the way things should be in this world!!!

Reply(34)
76
suicide blonde
2d ago

when a CHILD can bid in a auction and be able to bid $80,000 something is seriously wrong with the way she is being brought up!

Reply(6)
32
Germaine "Chosen"
2d ago

ok really. help poverty stricken areas take people off of streets, under bridges, homelessness back from areas you once were. i want to know if God took every dime and left you stone broke. what would these proud show off arrogant rich folk feel like than?

Reply(30)
34
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Big Spender! Blue Ivy Bids More Than $80K for Diamond Earrings at Gala

Big spender! Blue Ivy, the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, accompanied her parents to the Wearable Art Gala — and she had her eye on the prize. Blue Ivy, 10, couldn’t resist bidding more than $80,000 for a pair of diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings during the Saturday, October 22, auction. Quinta Brunson, for her part, shared footage while cheering on the elementary schooler’s jewelry pursuit.
SANTA MONICA, CA
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party

Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee

Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
WASHINGTON STATE
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant

Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
Vibe

Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Financial Transparency

Jay-Z is suing Bacardi Limited over lack of financial transparency in their D’Usse partnership. TMZ reports that the businessman, also known as Shawn Carter, is inquiring about how much money the cognac line has made, and his lawsuit is demanding that information. Carter’s company, SC Liquor, is also pressing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy