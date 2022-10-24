Read full article on original website
Oak Grove Mayor Candidates Talk Growth & Infrastructure
As Oak Grove continues to grow, the city is facing some issues and the candidates for mayor have different approaches to fixing them. The final League of Women Voters’ forum before the November General Election featured Mayor Theresa Jarvis and City Councilwoman Jackie Oliver. Oliver says the water system...
‘Lead Like A Girl’ Trying To Take Root At Trigg County HS
Inspired by the national “Young Women Lead” program, Trigg County Assistant Superintendent Karen Solise has opened up her own program for Lady Wildcats — in hopes of inspiring some students to find the next step in personal and professional development. During Thursday’s Board of Education session, Solise...
Trigg Schools Tech Staff Among Commonwealth’s Stilwell Honorees
For the last two years, Kentucky Education Technology Staff statewide were pushed to the brink — bearing nearly the full responsibility of creating a digital classroom during a pandemic. And yet, the notion went from a science fiction concept to a full-blown reality during the COVID-19 pandemic, as families...
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Main Street in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say a westbound SUV crossed the center line and struck a car head-on in front of Trigg County Hospital. Both drivers along with a passenger in the car were taken to Trigg County...
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood of Illinois was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby of Hopkinsville when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit
A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
HCC Fall Fest Returns Friday
Hopkinsville Community College will host its fourth annual Community Fall Fest today (Oct. 28) on the North Drive campus. Angel Prescott, the chief student affairs officer for HCC, says the Fall Fest will be open from 4 to 5 for students and 5 to 7 for the public. Prescott says...
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Stolen Vehicle Suspect
Authorities are looking for a man who stole a vehicle in Trigg County Sunday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 8 am a man stole a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer with Kentucky tag B7X644 from Avalon Drive. The man is described as 6 foot tall, 250 pounds,...
Gun And Vehicle Stolen In Hopkinsville
A gun and a vehicle were stolen on Hunters Lane in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 2010 gray Ford Fusion along with a 9mm handgun were taken without the owner’s consent. They have a combined value of $3,200. No arrest has been made.
Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Todd McTaggart was stopped at a gas station and found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and marijuana. He was arrested and charged with receiving...
Man Charged With Snorting Drugs In Courthouse Parking Lot
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs in the Christian County Justice Center parking lot Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tyler Allen was seen snorting a crushed-up M30 pill that is known to contain fentanyl in the parking lot. He was reportedly found to have several pills in...
Snacks In The Cemetery Set For Saturday
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County are getting into the pre-Halloween spirit Saturday with two Snacks in the Cemetery tours at Riverside Cemetery. Museum Director Alissa Keller said the stroll will wind its way through the tombstones with plenty of stories to tell. Keller said tickets are $20 per person...
Clarksville Man Charged With Attempting To Steal A Catalytic Converter
A Clarksville man was charged with theft after a report of a theft in progress on East 5th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Ronald Bradford was seen under a vehicle by witnesses and attempted to flee the area before law enforcement arrived. He was located and...
Harry Todd Inducted Into WKU Athletic Hall Of Fame
Former Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism Director Harry Todd was inducted into the Western Kentucky University Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday during homecoming festivities. Todd played basketball at Western Kentucky University from 1960 until 1962. He earned three letters, was team Captain in 1962 and an All-Ohio Valley Conference selection in both 1961 and 62. He helped lead the Hilltoppers to three OVC championships and two berths in the NCAA Tournament in 1960 and 62. Todd also led the team in rebounding each of his three varsity seasons and is only one of six Hilltoppers on record to average a double-double in three or more seasons. His 924 career rebounds still rank him eighth among Hilltoppers 60 years after he completed his playing career at WKU. Todd also remains one of 10 Hilltoppers on record to lead the team in rebounds three or more times.
