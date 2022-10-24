Former Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism Director Harry Todd was inducted into the Western Kentucky University Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday during homecoming festivities. Todd played basketball at Western Kentucky University from 1960 until 1962. He earned three letters, was team Captain in 1962 and an All-Ohio Valley Conference selection in both 1961 and 62. He helped lead the Hilltoppers to three OVC championships and two berths in the NCAA Tournament in 1960 and 62. Todd also led the team in rebounding each of his three varsity seasons and is only one of six Hilltoppers on record to average a double-double in three or more seasons. His 924 career rebounds still rank him eighth among Hilltoppers 60 years after he completed his playing career at WKU. Todd also remains one of 10 Hilltoppers on record to lead the team in rebounds three or more times.

