whvoradio.com
Two Charged With Burglary In Hopkinsville
Two men were charged with burglary after a report of someone trespassing on Douglas Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Timmy Wells and 48-year-old Kenneth Gentry cut the power off and the lock off the building and were found inside when law enforcement arrived. They were both...
whvoradio.com
Man Wanted In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting Arrested
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on East 8th Street in Hopkinsville on November 28th has been taken into custody Wednesday. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Jaquavian Spencer was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured 21-year-old Zamarius Humphries and 30-year-old Gteria Acree after a party at the Princess Theater.
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
whvoradio.com
Elkton Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
An Elkton woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on West 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Opal Carroll was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on West 2nd Street that the driver fled on foot. After of search...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Herndon Head-On Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon sent three people to the hospital one with severe injuries Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car head-on near the intersection of Kentucky 345. A helicopter...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was charged with robbery after an altercation on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 56-year-old Timothy Bingham asked for money for drugs from a woman and when she wouldn’t give him the money he pushed her onto the couch and took her cell phone.
whvoradio.com
Plea Deal Reached In Princeton Road Reckless Homicide Case
A resolution has been reached in the double fatality crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her 11-year old daughter that occurred on Princeton Road in Christian County in December of 2019. Robert Jackson was indicted on two counts of reckless homicide, three counts of wanton endangerment, and...
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Theft Of $15,000 In Hopkinsville
An Antioch, Tennessee, man reported a theft of money in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man paid $15,000 in two checks for rental property payments after making a deal with two people. He reported the theft to police after finding a story about them scamming others out of...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Assault And Kidnapping
A Hopkinsville man told police he was assaulted and kidnapped on North Drive Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say a family member restrained the man and assaulted him causing physical injury. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charges as kidnapping and second-degree assault.
wkdzradio.com
Gun And Watch Taken In Hopkinsville Theft
A watch and a gun were taken in a theft on Denzil Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 9mm handgun, an Apple watch, and Apple AirPods were taken out of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $925. No arrest...
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Marcus McCathren Murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say just after midnight on October 24th, 2022 officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Butler Way. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Marcus McCathern with a gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene and began lifesaving...
whvoradio.com
Morning Stroll Leads To Meth Charges
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street at Dawson Springs Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 41-year-old Bailey Brasher for walking in the middle of the road and during the stop, he became agitated and tried to walk away. He was reportedly found to have a bag of meth that he claimed was Mexican beer salt and a smoking device.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Fleeing From Law Enforcement
A man was charged with fleeing from law enforcement after a traffic stop on Vaughns Grove Little River Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 28-year-old Eguan Warner for speeding and the odor of marijuana was coming from the car during the stop.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Vehicle Fire Under Investigation
A vehicle on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville firefighters say a truck parked in a yard was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 10 am. No one was injured in the fire but investigators have been called to help determine the...
fox17.com
Police: 2 shot near APSU in Clarksville, no arrests made
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people were shot Sunday near Austin Peay State University, Clarksville Police say. Officers were called to the 500 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Sunday in response to two gunshot victims. They say the shooting happened in a parking lot on University Avenue. After shots were fired, police say a vehicle fled the scene and headed toward the downtown area.
Robbery suspect arrested after chase enters multiple counties
In the back of a police cruiser, 38-year-old Joshua Bottoms can be heard on body camera footage telling Sumner County deputies, "The car was running, so I jumped in it.'"
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
whvoradio.com
Manning Defense Team Still Waiting For Lab Results
A Christian Circuit Court judge addressed several motions filed in the murder case against a Hopkinsville woman charged in the death of 70-year old Calvin Taylor in October of 2020. Larayna Manning, her attorney Jason Pfeil and Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared before Judge Andrew Self for a pretrial conference...
