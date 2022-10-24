ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.

TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
TAMARACK, MN
talkbusiness.net

Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi

Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Foliage Hotspots in Mississippi That Are a Must-See

There are more than just fall festivals to see and do this autumn in the Magnolia State. Fall foliage generally arrives in Mississippi a little later than most of the country, but it’s definitely worth the wait. The Magnolia State is home to brilliant colors of fierce reds, stunning oranges, rustic browns, and electrifying yellows during the fall months with October and November being the stars.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

Two Mississippi barrier islands now recognized as part of Underground Railroad

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ship and Horn Islands, managed by Gulf Islands National Seashore, are now recognized as Underground Railroad sites. The announcement came this week from the National Park Service, which manages Gulf Islands National Seashore, including the barrier islands. The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom is a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATE

Tennessee Forestry Division restricts outdoor burning statewide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front bringing gusty winds is anticipated to amplify the dry conditions across the state, prompting the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry to restrict outdoor burning Tuesday. Officials are actively monitoring conditions. The state has required outdoor burn permits since Oct. 15...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Burn ban issued statewide, permits required

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit. Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon. Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson...
TENNESSEE STATE
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vicksburg Post

Mississippi receives funding for managing Chronic Wasting Disease

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on Oct. 12 that it is providing $9.4 million to 27 States and six Tribes or Tribal organizations to further develop and implement Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management and response activities in wild and farmed cervids (e.g., deer, elk).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Urban Legends of Mississippi

Urban legends are always exciting because you get to learn more about the people living in a certain region, their beliefs and ideas. There are many Mississippi Urban Legends as well, many of which might seem unfathomable for a lot of people. Here are some of the most interesting Mississippi Urban Legends!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
725
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy