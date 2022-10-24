Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd
BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
KATV
'It's heartbreaking:' Mississippi River low levels cause Arkansas farmers to struggle
Little Rock (KATV) — The low river levels along the Mississippi River are creating major problems for farmers around the state. On Tuesday the Arkansas Farm Bureau released a report detailing the commodity and agricultural impact of those low water levels. The report comes from two economists at Arkansas...
Civil War relics found under Memphis bridge as Mississippi River water levels drop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Longtime relic collector Riley Bryant said he had a good hunch that he would find something interesting last weekend under the I-55 bridge in Memphis as the Mississippi River's water levels reached record lows. But the 21-year-old student and videographer never expected to see such a...
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
talkbusiness.net
Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi
Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
ourmshome.com
Foliage Hotspots in Mississippi That Are a Must-See
There are more than just fall festivals to see and do this autumn in the Magnolia State. Fall foliage generally arrives in Mississippi a little later than most of the country, but it’s definitely worth the wait. The Magnolia State is home to brilliant colors of fierce reds, stunning oranges, rustic browns, and electrifying yellows during the fall months with October and November being the stars.
Mississippi Press
Two Mississippi barrier islands now recognized as part of Underground Railroad
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ship and Horn Islands, managed by Gulf Islands National Seashore, are now recognized as Underground Railroad sites. The announcement came this week from the National Park Service, which manages Gulf Islands National Seashore, including the barrier islands. The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom is a...
Mississippi family-owned grocery chain – operating since 1969 – sold to Arkansas company
A Mississippi-based family-owned grocery store chain that started in 1969 has been purchased by an Arkansas company looking to expand. Springdale-based Harps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, a family-owned business that operates three stores in Louisiana and four in Mississippi. Harps is...
WATE
Tennessee Forestry Division restricts outdoor burning statewide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front bringing gusty winds is anticipated to amplify the dry conditions across the state, prompting the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry to restrict outdoor burning Tuesday. Officials are actively monitoring conditions. The state has required outdoor burn permits since Oct. 15...
wvlt.tv
Burn ban issued statewide, permits required
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit. Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon. Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson...
Focused on Mississippi: Repairs underway on Windsor Ruins
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Windsor Ruins have fascinated me since I first saw a picture of them back when I was in high school. One of the first television feature stories I ever did was at Windsor, and I’m not the only one to be intrigued by them. Pretty much every time I’ve […]
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
Georgia gov spox says WH 'does not understand' how Hyundai investment was created after Biden touts new plant
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office said that the White House doesn't understand how economic partnerships are made after President Biden touted Hyundai's new manufacturing plant.
Record fish caught in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Tennessee from Land Big Fish.
Willie Nelson’s Tennessee home, the inspiration for ‘Shotgun Willie,’ hits the market for $2.5 million’
Willie Nelson, a singer/songwriter who has a net worth of a reported $25 million, told KSAT TV in 2019 that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes.
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi receives funding for managing Chronic Wasting Disease
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on Oct. 12 that it is providing $9.4 million to 27 States and six Tribes or Tribal organizations to further develop and implement Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management and response activities in wild and farmed cervids (e.g., deer, elk).
vicksburgnews.com
Urban Legends of Mississippi
Urban legends are always exciting because you get to learn more about the people living in a certain region, their beliefs and ideas. There are many Mississippi Urban Legends as well, many of which might seem unfathomable for a lot of people. Here are some of the most interesting Mississippi Urban Legends!
Wealthy Californians could face billions in new taxes after midterm elections
Proposition 30 would raise taxes on rich Californians earning more than $2 million by 1.75%, bringing the state's top tax rate to 16.15%, the highest in the U.S.
