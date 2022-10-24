ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears at New England Patriots: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will host the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium Monday, hoping to win their third straight. The Bears, however, have lost three straight games.

Patriots QB Mac Jones will return Monday after missing the past three games while recovering an ankle injury he sustained in the Patriots' loss to Baltimore on Sept. 25.

Jones' backup, rookie Bailey Zappe has gone 2-0 in consecutive starts.

Although Bears QB Justin Fields was sacked five times and took 12 hits last week during the teams lost to Washington, Fields completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards with one touch now and one interception.

"I think you can make small, incremental improvements as you go," coach Matt Eberflus said during the week. "I think that's with anybody. I think you can learn to read your keys and see what the coverages are faster. I think you can identify that pre-snap, post-snap a little bit faster and I think you can do that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veXMk_0ikkDTs100
New England Patriots QB Mac Jones celebrates after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in September. Paul Rutherford, USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know for Monday's game:

What time does Bears at Patriots start?

Kickoff is Monday at 8:15 ET at Gillette Stadium.

What TV channel is Bears at Patriots on?

The game will air nationally on ESPN.

How can I watch Bears at Patriots online via live stream?

Fans can live stream the game on ESPN.com or fuboTV.

What are the odds for Bears at Patriots?

The Patriots are 7.5-point favorites and the over/under is 39.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

