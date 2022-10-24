ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

These popular Crest 3D Whitestrips are 30% off during Amazon's Beauty Haul event

By Chris Panella, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Q36c_0ikkDQDq00
These popular Crest 3D Whitestrips are 30% off during Amazon's Beauty Haul event. Reviewed/Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon's Beauty Haul event includes early Black Friday deals on makeup, skincare, beauty devices and more. Lucky for you, we found a seriously sparkling deal ahead of the holiday season that might be too good to resist. If you're looking to brighten your smile, Crest 3D Whitestrips are on sale for $34.99 now . That's a 30%—$15 cheaper—discount from their original price of $49.99.

For $34.99 at Amazon

The Crest 3D Whitestrips kit comes with 48 individual strips—or 24 tops and bottoms—that promote professional, long-lasting whitening. This set also includes four bonus one-hour express treatments for those extra special occasions. For those who have never used Crest's Whitestrips, the process is pretty simply: The strips seal onto your teeth and grip around the edges. This helps ensure the entire tooth whitens, rather than just the front. After you've placed the strips onto your teeth, leave them on 45 minutes, and then dazzle the neighborhood with your new smile.

Furniture deals: The best early Black Friday sales at Wayfair, Target, Macy's and West Elm

One of the best credit cards just got even better: Earn cash back with no annual fee for a year

Crest 3D Whitestrips are a highly-recommended top-seller for achieving a whiter smile for a reason. Reviewers say the whitening strips are easy to use and the results are noticeable after just a few treatments. A few reviewers also noted that the Whitestrips don't leave your teeth feeling too sensitive after treatment—a relief for anyone with concerns about any side effects from the strips.

If you're looking for a serious whitening upgrade to your teeth, jump on these Crest 3D Whitestrips now while they're 30% off.

For $34.99 at Amazon

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: These popular Crest 3D Whitestrips are 30% off during Amazon's Beauty Haul event

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Don’t Miss Out on These 45 Incredible Deals From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale

With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s a great time to start getting your gifts in order. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, top-rated beauty products are always a good idea. And thanks to Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, it just got a lot easier to find high-quality makeup, skincare, and haircare products for less.
People

Sonicare's Electric Toothbrush with 78,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Part of Amazon's Annual Beauty Sale

Shoppers say it has “all the features you want without the ones you don’t need” Amazon is known for being a one-stop shop where you can find everything from high-end fashion to chic furniture to tiny tools that make life easier. It's also the place many people opt to stock up on their everyday products, hoping to score some deals and avoid trips to the store.  Thankfully, Amazon has its beauty customers in mind right now with its second annual Holiday Beauty Haul Sale. The sale lasts two...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
GOBankingRates

8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
Us Weekly

The New ‘It’ Blazer for Fall Just Arrived on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall shopping is now in full force! It might be our favorite season when it comes to picking out new clothing. We get to layer again — without dripping in sweat! We often feel our most fashionable in […]
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
WASHINGTON STATE
shefinds

Costco Reveals When Customers Can Expect A Membership Price Increase

If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
GOBankingRates

9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

655K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy