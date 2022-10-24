Read full article on original website
LAPD now investigating after video shows driver giving Nazi salute in front of Jewish family's home
LAPD Chief Michel Moore said a person distributing pamphlets in the area was seen on surveillance video giving the Nazi salute outside the home of a Jewish family. The LAPD does believe those actions are a crime.
Headlines: Paris Baguette Worker Crushed to Death In Mixing Machine; Holocaust Museum Receiving Threats After Rejection By Kanye
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Activists are calling for a boycott of Paris Baguette A 23-year-old factory worker was crushed to death in their...
South LA blast: Man gets prison for transporting fireworks that led to botched LAPD detonation
A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South L.A. backyard, leading to a massive explosion due to a botched LAPD detonation, has been sentenced to five months in prison.
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by the popular Los Angeles road. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood. Some called it ridiculous, others don't see an issue with the wooden home with wheels attached at the bottom.
foxla.com
Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death listed as ‘deferred’ by LA County coroner’s office
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for popular actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, has been listed by the coroner's office as "deferred pending additional investigation," officials said Wednesday. Jordan, 67, was pronounced dead at the...
Driver booked for murder, bail set at $4 million after Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teenagers
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people.
theregistrysocal.com
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
Los Angeles police are investigating whether the audio of racist comments made by city officials was recorded illegally
Los Angeles police have launched a criminal investigation into the recording of a conversation that included racist comments and was leaked online, leading to the resignation of two officials involved, the police chief said.
Headlines: L.A.’s 2022 Fire Season Mellow So Far, But Still Has ‘Extreme’ Potential; Two Mexican Celebrities Endorse Rick Caruso
Welcome back to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Eagle Rock: A coalition of Black, Brown, and Indigenous activist groups were joined by Councilmembers Mike Bonin, Marqueece...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing man, 35, found dead in Santa Monica Mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. - A man who went missing in July was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month, and according to a newly released report by the coroner's office, he had been shot to death. Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, was found dead on Oct. 3 near...
Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove
Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
2 People Died, 8 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Porter Ranch (Porter Ranch, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Porter Ranch. The officials stated that at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.
knock-la.com
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car used a GPS tracker to locate the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers
Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
Coroner: Examination Pending to Determine Actor Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death in Hollywood Crash
Authorities Tuesday continued their investigation into the death of Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood. Jordan, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Monday near Cahuenga...
Fliers Found Blaming Jews for Gun Control, Hate Banners Draped on Overpass, Both in L.A. Area
Police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in a Southern California community that placed the blame for gun control efforts on Jews, authorities said Sunday. The flyers were left in an area of Beverly Hills, north of Sunset Boulevard, according to Sgt. Scott Dibble of the Beverly...
Karen Bass calls Rick Caruso a 'con' over millions spent on campaign
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's campaign continues to see the race as a dead heat over how much money her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, has spent to get elected.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot. The victim drove west...
