Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard

LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by the popular Los Angeles road. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood. Some called it ridiculous, others don't see an issue with the wooden home with wheels attached at the bottom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: L.A.’s 2022 Fire Season Mellow So Far, But Still Has ‘Extreme’ Potential; Two Mexican Celebrities Endorse Rick Caruso

Welcome back to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Eagle Rock: A coalition of Black, Brown, and Indigenous activist groups were joined by Councilmembers Mike Bonin, Marqueece...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
knock-la.com

Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car used a GPS tracker to locate the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one injured

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot. The victim drove west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com

