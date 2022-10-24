ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Belchertown resident carving out passion projects through woodworking business

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. - Looking for something to keep him entertained during the pandemic, Justin Satkowski decided to start his own wood working business. "I was just bored at home, and I went into my basement," Satkowski said. "I didn't have this crazy machine at the time but I found it online and I just thought how cool it would be because it's just pure creation. I can put something into the computer and in a few minutes I can carve it out just like this one."
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Expo honors Ludlow pizza shop as best in the northeast

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A small pizzeria in Ludlow has been selling different styles of pizza for the last few years and recently, it earned a special recognition while attending a pizza and pasta expo in Atlantic City. Since 2017, Jimmy Casapizziolo and his son, Jason, have been selling whole...
Chicopee postpones Spooktacular due to rain

CHICOPEE -- The popular Spooktacular Halloween event has been postponed a day because of expected rain. The event, which attracted more than 3,000 costumed children and their parents last year, will now be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Szot Park. Forecasts are predicting a dry night with temperatures in the high 60s, said Chloe Soto, communications and special projects director for Mayor John L. Vieau.
Old Pond Rd and Boston Rd Intersection to be Closed PERMANENTLY

The area commonly known as Old Pond Rd where Nokomis Rd intersects with Boston Rd will be permanently closed effective immediately. The intersection is blocked with temporary equipment and MassDOT will be installing a guardrail as part of the road work project that is already underway. Any questions or concerns...
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire in Longmeadow has closed a portion of Converse Street. The street is now closed from Dwight Road to Dickinson Street, and Redfern Street is also closed, which is causing some heavy traffic delays as people head home from the work day. It took...
