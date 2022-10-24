Read full article on original website
More than 30 downtown Westfield merchants ready for trick-or-treating this Friday
WESTFIELD — More than 30 storefronts are expected to participate in the annual downtown trick-or-treat Friday, Oct. 28, 4-5 p.m. Signs provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield will be displayed in the windows of participating merchants along Elm and Main streets, declaring “Trick-or-Treaters Welcome Here.”
How you recycle mattresses is changing in November
When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.
Forest Lake in Palmer boat ramp opens
A ribbon cutting event held Tuesday in Palmer marks the official grand opening of the new Forest Lake boat ramp.
spectrumnews1.com
Belchertown resident carving out passion projects through woodworking business
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. - Looking for something to keep him entertained during the pandemic, Justin Satkowski decided to start his own wood working business. "I was just bored at home, and I went into my basement," Satkowski said. "I didn't have this crazy machine at the time but I found it online and I just thought how cool it would be because it's just pure creation. I can put something into the computer and in a few minutes I can carve it out just like this one."
Thanksgiving meals registration available at the The Gray House
We are one month away from Thanksgiving and the Gray House in Springfield is now accepting donations of turkeys and side dishes that will be used in meals for those in need.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Ambulance out-of-pocket costs covered by annual subscription for Ludlow residents
The Ludlow Fire Department is encouraging residents to sign up for a subscription for ambulance services.
Route 141 in Easthampton closed due to vehicle rollover
A portion of Holyoke Street is closed due to a motor vehicle accident Thursday morning.
No parade, but Westfield rag shag tradition continues with Elks trunk-or-treat
WESTFIELD — Children who grew up in the city in the past several decades may remember the Rag Shag Parade which allowed them to showcase their Halloween finery while marching through downtown. That tradition of the Charlie Morse Memorial Parade, sponsored by the Westfield-West Springfield Lodge of Elks, has...
General Pierce Bridge in Greenfield may open sooner than expected
The General Pierce Bridge that connects Greenfield to Montague was supposed to open back up in Fall of 2023 but the project could be done a lot sooner.
westernmassnews.com
Expo honors Ludlow pizza shop as best in the northeast
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A small pizzeria in Ludlow has been selling different styles of pizza for the last few years and recently, it earned a special recognition while attending a pizza and pasta expo in Atlantic City. Since 2017, Jimmy Casapizziolo and his son, Jason, have been selling whole...
Chicopee postpones Spooktacular due to rain
CHICOPEE -- The popular Spooktacular Halloween event has been postponed a day because of expected rain. The event, which attracted more than 3,000 costumed children and their parents last year, will now be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Szot Park. Forecasts are predicting a dry night with temperatures in the high 60s, said Chloe Soto, communications and special projects director for Mayor John L. Vieau.
Nonprofits offering fuel assistance programs prepare for winter’s chill
REGION — With winter approaching and energy companies such as Eversource and National Grid predicting increases in their customer’s energy bills, two local nonprofits are preparing for thousands of residents needing their fuel assistance programs. Energy Director for Community Action Pioneer Valley Peter Wingate said he anticipates this...
wilbraham-ma.gov
Old Pond Rd and Boston Rd Intersection to be Closed PERMANENTLY
The area commonly known as Old Pond Rd where Nokomis Rd intersects with Boston Rd will be permanently closed effective immediately. The intersection is blocked with temporary equipment and MassDOT will be installing a guardrail as part of the road work project that is already underway. Any questions or concerns...
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire in Longmeadow has closed a portion of Converse Street. The street is now closed from Dwight Road to Dickinson Street, and Redfern Street is also closed, which is causing some heavy traffic delays as people head home from the work day. It took...
Here be dragons: Tour map shows some of Westfield’s decorated haunts
WESTFIELD — For Nathan Halla, Halloween is more than just one day of the year. “I have always loved Halloween,” he said. “I love everything about it. I used to get excited every year when the air got crisp and you could smell people’s fireplaces. I loved drawing Halloween pictures, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, scary movies ... all of it!”
Trunk or Treat being held at Holyoke’s Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center
The Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is hosting a "Trunk or Treat" event on Wednesday.
Springfield police seek help locating missing teenager
The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is asking for help locating a runaway 16-year-old.
1 person taken to hospital after car crashes on Emery St. in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department were called to 11 Emery St. around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning for a motor vehicle accident.
Family of West Springfield homicide victim brings awareness to domestic violence
22News talked to the family of Amber Carpenter, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in her apartment in West Springfield last week.
