NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Andrew Luck Is Trending Following Colts' Quarterback News

With the news that the Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, Andrew Luck is once again trending on NFL Twitter. Luck's untimely retirement in 2019 has set the Colts on a never-ending quest to fill their hole at quarterback. Ryan was the latest solution they tried, but it doesn't appear he will work out, just like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz before him..
LeSean McCoy Names No. 1 Team In NFL Right Now

LeSean McCoy turned to three of his former organizations when choosing the NFL's best team. Though the former running back also played for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, he appears to still have a soft spot for his first home. During Tuesday's episode of FS1's Speak, McCoy said the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles deserve the top spot.
Prospect Profile: Willis McGahee IV, Palmetto

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Willis McGahee IV is looking to create his own legacy. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound prospect is the son of former University of Miami great and NFL running back Willis McGahee. He is the latest in a line of former great players with sons playing football. The elder McGahee won a 2001 ...
Former Colts coach on Matt Ryan getting benched for Sam Ehlinger: 2022 season is 'almost like a waste'

The Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger, who has never thrown a pass in a regular-season NFL game, feels like a last-gasp effort by head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard, as they look to add a spark to their 30th-ranked scoring offense (16.1 points per game). Only the Pittsburgh Steelers (15.3 PPG), who are breaking in rookie Kenny Pickett, and the Denver Broncos (14.3 PPG), who can't seem to catch a break offensively, are scoring at a lower rate than the Colts.
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt's quarterback moving forward. Reich's announcement comes after Indy's 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
