The Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger, who has never thrown a pass in a regular-season NFL game, feels like a last-gasp effort by head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard, as they look to add a spark to their 30th-ranked scoring offense (16.1 points per game). Only the Pittsburgh Steelers (15.3 PPG), who are breaking in rookie Kenny Pickett, and the Denver Broncos (14.3 PPG), who can't seem to catch a break offensively, are scoring at a lower rate than the Colts.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO