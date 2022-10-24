ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC4 Columbus

Ahead of holiday season, experts eye another COVID winter

Falling coronavirus case levels and the absence of major restrictions might lead many to assume that this holiday season could be the first “normal” one seen since the start of the pandemic, but experts and stakeholders foresee another COVID-19 winter as the specter of the pandemic refuses to dissipate.
Our Third COVID Winter Is Coming. America Isn't Ready

Lincoln is Assistant Professor of Medical and Cultural Anthropology at San Francisco State University; Holdren is the author of the book Injury Impoverished: Workplace Accidents, Capitalism, and Law in the Progressive Era and teaches at Drake University. Our third American COVID winter is at hand. In the months ahead—with students...
Cheddar News

Families Brace Themselves for the Bitter Winter of High Heating Costs

The U.S. Department of Energy is forecasting a big increase in home heating prices this winter. Additionally, the National Energy Assistance Directors Association believes that the country will see the highest heating costs in more than a decade. This all comes as Europe also foresees a difficult cold season with Russia largely cutting off gas supplies to the rest of the continent.
Daily Mail

Half of Americans say the cost-of-living SQUEEZE is taking a toll on their health as millions turn to booze, junk food, and smoking as worries mount over rising energy bills this winter

Half of Americans say runaway inflation and high living costs are taking a toll on their health, as millions turn to drink, junk food, and smoking more as worries mount over electricity and gas bills this winter. Research at Toluna, a consumer insights firm, found that 50 percent of those...
Daily Mail

Now Bidenflation gobbles up turkeys! Price of Thanksgiving bird rises 50% thanks to soaring cost of living and avian flu outbreak - as total cost of meal goes up by whopping 12%

The cost of Thanksgiving turkey has spiked by 50 percent this year due to inflation and an avian flu outbreak, as the cost of the average the holiday meal rises by 12 percent. Last year, Americans forked over an average of $53.31 on a holiday dinner for ten, but rampant inflation has this year's estimated cost set for $67.78.
WBAY Green Bay

Pumpkin patch keeps prices steady

People experiencing homelessness can find donated essentials and comfort items at the public library. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the rain again. Updated: 6 hours ago. More rain Monday night lasting into Wednesday morning. Parents scramble as day...
Axios

Europe's risk of winter energy nightmare recedes for now

Some good news for Europeans, heading into winter: Natural gas prices are plunging, as warm weather and growing stockpiles have massively alleviated pressure. Why it matters: It suggests the nightmare scenario of winter without heat for millions of Europeans — resulting from the cutoff of Russian energy to the West — has been averted, for now.
aarp.org

The AARP Minute: October 25, 2022

In today's "AARP Minute," experts recommend colonoscopies despite results from a recent study, plus how a vegan diet may help with hot flashes.

