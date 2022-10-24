Read full article on original website
Ahead of holiday season, experts eye another COVID winter
Falling coronavirus case levels and the absence of major restrictions might lead many to assume that this holiday season could be the first “normal” one seen since the start of the pandemic, but experts and stakeholders foresee another COVID-19 winter as the specter of the pandemic refuses to dissipate.
Our Third COVID Winter Is Coming. America Isn't Ready
Lincoln is Assistant Professor of Medical and Cultural Anthropology at San Francisco State University; Holdren is the author of the book Injury Impoverished: Workplace Accidents, Capitalism, and Law in the Progressive Era and teaches at Drake University. Our third American COVID winter is at hand. In the months ahead—with students...
Riding your bike could help you stay safe from the winter Covid-19 surge
As much as we'd like to believe that we're no longer in the throes of a pandemic, Covid-19 not at all a thing of the past. As new Covid variants circle the globe, another Covid surge is expected as we enter our third Covid winter. Cases are already on the...
Heating oil company warns 'perfect storm' coming this winter unless supplies are replenished
Apple Oil president Sam Livieri said the cost of heating oil, which he estimated is 40% higher than 2021, is "detrimental" to the elderly and those on fixed incomes.
Families Brace Themselves for the Bitter Winter of High Heating Costs
The U.S. Department of Energy is forecasting a big increase in home heating prices this winter. Additionally, the National Energy Assistance Directors Association believes that the country will see the highest heating costs in more than a decade. This all comes as Europe also foresees a difficult cold season with Russia largely cutting off gas supplies to the rest of the continent.
Half of Americans say the cost-of-living SQUEEZE is taking a toll on their health as millions turn to booze, junk food, and smoking as worries mount over rising energy bills this winter
Half of Americans say runaway inflation and high living costs are taking a toll on their health, as millions turn to drink, junk food, and smoking more as worries mount over electricity and gas bills this winter. Research at Toluna, a consumer insights firm, found that 50 percent of those...
Now Bidenflation gobbles up turkeys! Price of Thanksgiving bird rises 50% thanks to soaring cost of living and avian flu outbreak - as total cost of meal goes up by whopping 12%
The cost of Thanksgiving turkey has spiked by 50 percent this year due to inflation and an avian flu outbreak, as the cost of the average the holiday meal rises by 12 percent. Last year, Americans forked over an average of $53.31 on a holiday dinner for ten, but rampant inflation has this year's estimated cost set for $67.78.
WBAY Green Bay
Pumpkin patch keeps prices steady
People experiencing homelessness can find donated essentials and comfort items at the public library. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the rain again. Updated: 6 hours ago. More rain Monday night lasting into Wednesday morning. Parents scramble as day...
Europe's risk of winter energy nightmare recedes for now
Some good news for Europeans, heading into winter: Natural gas prices are plunging, as warm weather and growing stockpiles have massively alleviated pressure. Why it matters: It suggests the nightmare scenario of winter without heat for millions of Europeans — resulting from the cutoff of Russian energy to the West — has been averted, for now.
aarp.org
The AARP Minute: October 25, 2022
In today's "AARP Minute," experts recommend colonoscopies despite results from a recent study, plus how a vegan diet may help with hot flashes.
On The Beach reveals surge in five-star holidays while cheaper trips slump
On The Beach Group has revealed a surge in five-star and long-haul holiday bookings, which has lifted its full-year sales by 16%. Meanwhile, the online travel agency said that its value three-star holiday sales took a hit amid growing cost-of-living concerns in recent months. The company saw its sales jump...
