ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Dunn, Lawson Divided on Abortion, Loan Forgiveness

By The News Service of Florida
Tallahassee Reports
Tallahassee Reports
 2 days ago

By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Facing off on issues such as abortion, the war in Ukraine and student-loan forgiveness, Democratic Congressman Al Lawson and Republican Congressman Neal Dunn debated Tuesday after redistricting left them running for the same North Florida seat.

Lawson, whose district was almost completely revamped as part of the once-a-decade reapportionment process, is challenging Dunn in Republican-leaning Congressional District 2. Dunn has represented District 2 since first getting elected in 2016, though the district’s boundaries have changed this year.

Dunn and Lawson traded barbs on a range of issues during Tuesday’s debate hosted by the Capital Tiger Bay Club. In an opening statement, Dunn criticized the Biden administration on issues such as inflation and what he called a “humiliatingly failed” military exit from Afghanistan.

“The Biden administration decisions and actions are a reckless, unnecessary disaster choking off opportunity for everybody in America. And Al votes with this president 100 percent of the time,” Dunn said.

Lawson pushed back against that argument and Dunn campaign ads that similarly paint Lawson as voting in lockstep with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“I don’t worry about Nancy Pelosi or Biden. What I worry about is bringing resources down so that our community can survive,” said Lawson, who told the crowd he has worked with colleagues across the aisle in his more than 30-year political career.

The candidates diverged on what the federal government’s role should be on abortion access, after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion decisions to states.

Dunn, a longtime surgeon in Panama City before getting elected to Congress, said he is “strongly pro-life” and added that his stance is “a matter of my faith.” Dunn expressed support for state-level decisions about abortion.

But Dunn said that he supports exceptions to abortion restrictions for “rape, incest and the life of the mother.” Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in April signed a law that restricts abortions to 15 weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for rape or incest.

Lawson took a hard stance against limiting access to abortions.

“Women have the right to make decisions with their bodies and their doctors and their families. And we don’t need to tell them what we can do and what they cannot do,” Lawson said.

As Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine, Dunn and Lawson were asked whether they agree with the Biden administration’s efforts to provide financial support and weapons to Ukraine. Both candidates condemned Russia’s invasion. But Dunn said the U.S. “avoiding serious engagement” in the conflict amounts to putting off the problems “until tomorrow.”

Lawson said he supported providing financial support and that more resources are needed to “protect their democracy.”

In answering a follow-up question, the candidates were divided about how the U.S. should respond if Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Lawson said the U.S. should “respond immediately” but stopped short of saying that American forces should use nuclear weapons to defend Ukraine.

“If nuclear weapons are used in Ukraine, I advocate that we should respond,” Lawson said.

Dunn was noncommittal in his answer, saying potential military responses should be classified.

“War is a fluid situation. It is always … without exception, strategically naive and foolish to broadcast either the limits of what we will do or what we will not (do),” said Dunn, who also was a U.S. Army surgeon.

Dunn and Lawson also split on a Biden administration plan that seeks to forgive at least a portion of student loan debt for potentially millions of people.

“This is a patently unconstitutional act. The president does not have the power to appropriate money,” Dunn argued, adding that he doesn’t support forgiving debt for only “one group of people.”

Lawson pointed to student loan forgiveness as a “stimulus for them (students) to get into the job market.”

“We bailed out Wall Street, nobody said anything. But now we want to bail out the students, everybody said it’s not the right thing to do. Ladies and gentlemen, it is the right thing to do,’ Lawson said.

Dunn and Lawson are scheduled to participate in a second, televised debate on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for Dunn’s campaign.

Since getting elected to the U.S. House in 2016, Lawson has represented Congressional District 5, stretching from Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee. But a DeSantis-backed reapportionment plan this year put District 5 in the Jacksonville area.

That prompted Lawson to run against Dunn in District 2, which after reapportionment, includes all of the Tallahassee area. Lawson represented the Tallahassee area in the state House and the state Senate before going to Congress.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's message to Republicans on abortion

Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
KANSAS STATE
Newsweek

Ron DeSantis Heckled by Debate Audience Over Answer About Abortion

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced heckling and was accused of being a liar during his gubernatorial debate with Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. On Monday night, the pair discussed multiple issues important to Floridians, including hurricanes, guns, COVID and abortion. Moderator Liz Quirantes raised the topic of abortion and the changes...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Jill Biden reveals she helped a friend recover from an abortion before Roe vs Wade when it was still illegal - and slams 'extremist Republicans' for trying to take women 'back to that time'

Jill Biden on Friday described helping a friend get an abortion pre-Roe. vs. Wade and slammed 'extremist Republicans' for wanting to take women 'back to that time.'. The first lady talked in detail about how she helped a friend recover from the procedure in the 1960s, before an abortion was made legal, and she used the story to target Republicans who are pushing anti-abortion laws.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
WIBC.com

Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
INDIANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near

WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency. Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
VERMONT STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Abortion providers challenge Medicaid ban in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia (AP) — Abortion providers across Pennsylvania urged the state’s highest court on Wednesday to overturn a longtime ban on Medicaid funding for the procedure. Planned Parenthood and other providers say the 1982 law violates the state’s Equal Rights Amendment by treating women’s health care needs differently than those of men. Susan Frietsche, a senior staff attorney with the Women's Law Project, said the ban does “catastrophic” harm to poor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Some Republican politicians are doubling down on Abortion, while others are running for cover.

Ron Johnson Quote(via wispolitics.com) When the United Sates Supreme Court reversed itself after 50 years on the Roe vs Wade decision, which had legalized abortion federally, many political analysts warned it could spell doom for Republican candidates running for office. After all, a majority of Americans support abortion rights to some extent, and that support crosses gender, race, religion and party lines.
Nevada Current

Does your insurance plan cover abortions? In Nevada, probably not.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary At least 7 out of 10 of Nevada’s insured population have health plans that do not cover elective abortions. That’s because they are either insured through the federal government or receive subsidies subjected to prohibitions on federal spending on abortions. For decades, few health insurance plans have covered abortion in America. Policies enacted by Congress […] The post Does your insurance plan cover abortions? In Nevada, probably not. appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Abortion fears aren’t alarmist

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade, we live in a country where one in three women no longer have control over their bodies. Here in Oregon, Idaho’s near-total abortion ban is forcing Eastern Oregonians to travel hundreds of miles to the nearest provider in Bend or remain pregnant.
OREGON STATE
Live Action News

France fails attempt to make abortion a constitutional right

The first attempt in France to make abortion a constitutional right has failed, reports The Guardian. Though the government has said that it will back efforts to make France the first country to enshrine abortion in its constitution, the French Senate rejected the effort, with a vote of 172 to 139 on October 19.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. Supreme Court hears arguments on Medicaid funding for abortion

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments over the state Medicaid program’s coverage ban on abortion. Under the 1982 Abortion Control Act, passed by the Pennsylvania legislature, Medicaid prohibits reimbursement for abortions in all instances other than to prevent the death of the woman or in the case of rape or incest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee, FL
536
Followers
242
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

TallahasseeReports.com is a news website that publishes watchdog reports on local & state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://www.tallahasseereports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy