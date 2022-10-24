ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Olin woman named local Special Olympics coordinator

Bobbi Williams of Olin has been named the local program coordinator for Special Olympics Iredell County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne. Williams is employed by ESS, an education management and staffing solution provider, and Iredell-Statesville Schools as the distance learning advisor. Her...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Currently, adoption fees for dogs and cats are $10. Come and meet them.
STATESVILLE, NC

