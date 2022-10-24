Read full article on original website
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bomb threat forces evacuation of Iredell Hall of Justice, district attorney's office
A call concerning the possibility of explosive devices at the Iredell County Hall of Justice and District Attorney’s office resulted in more than 100 people being evacuated Tuesday afternoon. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in this case, and obtained surveillance photos of a man...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Stony Point VFD recognizes cruise-in winners, celebrates 65 years of service
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department recently held its 15th annual Cruise-In and 65 years of service at the department. After being unable to hold the cruise-in due to COVID-19, there was a wonderful showcase of cars, trucks and motorcycles that were welcomed and filled the department’s parking lot. In...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Olin woman named local Special Olympics coordinator
Bobbi Williams of Olin has been named the local program coordinator for Special Olympics Iredell County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne. Williams is employed by ESS, an education management and staffing solution provider, and Iredell-Statesville Schools as the distance learning advisor. Her...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Currently, adoption fees for dogs and cats are $10. Come and meet them.
Comments / 0