Wings and Wheels benefit held at Tallahassee International Airport
Cars, trucks, motorcycles and planes were all on display to help local at-risk veterans.
violetskyadventures.com
This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens
A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
tallahasseereports.com
National Progressives Target Tallahassee, Dozier Embraces Endorsements from Extreme Groups
For years, local Tallahassee elections have avoided the influence of national progressive groups with extreme positions. Previously, these groups have focused on larger metro areas like Austin, Seattle, and Portland. However, during this election cycle Tallahassee voters are being targeted by groups that openly support the defund the police movement,...
Boosting safety measures ahead of big weekend in Tallahassee
As we prepare for a big weekend in Tallahassee, we want to know what's being done to make sure it's a safe one.
thefamuanonline.com
Local restaurants fail inspections
During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Parking, Traffic Rules for Homecoming Parade, Football Game
Florida A&M University announced more than 355 groups and organizations have registered for the Homecoming parade. The parade begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of FAMU DRS on Wahnish Way, travels north and turns right on Robert & Trudie Perkins Way, then turns right on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, past Lee Hall and ends in front of the Perry-Paige building, just south of the SET. The route will be closed to non-parade traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
WCTV
UNINTERRUPTED releases documentary detailing FAMU Football eligibility issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re seven games into Florida A&M’s football season. The Rattlers have rattled off five straight wins. This, after a tumultuous start to the season. A start, as many most certainly remember, that included eligibility and certification concerns of 26 football players. Compliance issues that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee doctor says no second opinion needed, endorses Loranne Ausley in SD 3
Dr. A.J. Brickler says the incumbent Senator is his pick, not Corey Simon. A well-respected Tallahassee physician is endorsing Sen. Loranne Ausley for re-election, backing her for a record of ensuring care for North Florida’s children and communities. The endorsement from Dr. A.J. Brickler is the latest in a...
WCTV
Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Crawfordville Highway (Rivers Road). The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., just south of a nearby gas station. According to FHP, the crash resulted in a pickup truck getting rolled over. It is unknown...
thefamuanonline.com
Amberly Williams continues to impress
Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
thefamuanonline.com
Terror of Tallahassee downright scary
Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
floridapolitics.com
Democrats hit Corey Simon for community no-shows, defend controversial mailer
Lauren Book said she wanted to put wanted posters in Tallahassee for the GOP Senate candidate. Ahead of a bus tour of pivotal districts across Florida, Senate Democrats say District 3 Republican candidate Corey Simon doesn’t appear enough in the North Florida community. Simon, a former Florida State University...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 25, 2022
Jessie Holley, 75, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tamara West, 40, Milton, Florida: Driving under the influence: Florida Highway Patrol. There are a total of 177 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for Transparency
In the Thomasville City Council meeting held on Monday, residents Jennifer Dyson and Thomas County NAACP President, Lucinda Brown, had a list of demands and one of them included the removal of Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley.
ecbpublishing.com
New Lloyd business – My Gypsy Soul Boutique – smells like success
The community of Lloyd has a new aromatic business. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the doors of My Gypsy Soul Boutique opened. It is a cozy shop of vegan handmade oil soaps, goat milk soaps, body oils, bath bombs, candles, incense sticks, clothing, accessories and unique gifts. The aroma at the...
WJHG-TV
Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking alongside the road in Calhoun County. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the SUV was traveling south on State Road 69 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
WCTV
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County deputies discovered a body after responding to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ Sunday evening. According to LCSO, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in the 12000 block of Wiley Road, in rural northeast Leon County. Deputies...
UPDATE: Woodville Hwy open again following fire
Due to a fire at a business in the 3900 block of Woodville Highway, the road is currently blocked in both directions, according to Leon County Sheriff's Office.
