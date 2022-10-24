ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

violetskyadventures.com

This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens

A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

National Progressives Target Tallahassee, Dozier Embraces Endorsements from Extreme Groups

For years, local Tallahassee elections have avoided the influence of national progressive groups with extreme positions. Previously, these groups have focused on larger metro areas like Austin, Seattle, and Portland. However, during this election cycle Tallahassee voters are being targeted by groups that openly support the defund the police movement,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Local restaurants fail inspections

During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
LEON COUNTY, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Parking, Traffic Rules for Homecoming Parade, Football Game

Florida A&M University announced more than 355 groups and organizations have registered for the Homecoming parade. The parade begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of FAMU DRS on Wahnish Way, travels north and turns right on Robert & Trudie Perkins Way, then turns right on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, past Lee Hall and ends in front of the Perry-Paige building, just south of the SET. The route will be closed to non-parade traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
WCTV

Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Crawfordville Highway (Rivers Road). The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., just south of a nearby gas station. According to FHP, the crash resulted in a pickup truck getting rolled over. It is unknown...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Amberly Williams continues to impress

Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Terror of Tallahassee downright scary

Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 25, 2022

Jessie Holley, 75, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tamara West, 40, Milton, Florida: Driving under the influence: Florida Highway Patrol. There are a total of 177 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
MARIANNA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
FLORIDA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

New Lloyd business – My Gypsy Soul Boutique – smells like success

The community of Lloyd has a new aromatic business. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the doors of My Gypsy Soul Boutique opened. It is a cozy shop of vegan handmade oil soaps, goat milk soaps, body oils, bath bombs, candles, incense sticks, clothing, accessories and unique gifts. The aroma at the...
LLOYD, FL
WJHG-TV

Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking alongside the road in Calhoun County. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the SUV was traveling south on State Road 69 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

