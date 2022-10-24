ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Drug Take Back Day happening this Saturday across the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Saturday, the public is encouraged to drop off any unused prescriptions or medicine for National Drug Take Back Day. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to get rid of any old or unused prescriptions, keeping them out of reach from unwanted users.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Valley Wide Cooperative opening brand new store in Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley Country Store is building a brand new facility in Wendell on South Frontage Road. The Valley Country Store says this store will be 24,000 square feet, and will feature a farm store, travel center, a truck island, diesel and gas pumps as well as food options.
WENDELL, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Bare Beans

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all know the Magic Valley runs on agriculture, and a newcomer to the area is looking to add yet another twist to the agricultural community. in this week’s Behind the Business, we look at Bare Beans, and how they’re putting a new twist on beans.
RUPERT, ID
kmvt

SCPHD offering free Tobacco Cessation Classes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly half a million people succumb to tobacco related deaths every year in the United States, making it the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the country. Now, local health resources are partnering with the South Central Public Health District to provide...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Walker Center to open new Sober Living Facility in Gooding

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Walker Center in Gooding will be opening a sober living facility home, after the city council unanimously approved it. The sober living facility will be located on California Street in Gooding, and will offer those recovering from a drug or alcohol addiction a next step after finishing their in-patient program.
GOODING, ID
kmvt

Rise and Shine viewer poll: who carved it best?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s Rise and Shine Anchors are looking to settle a little dispute in the newsroom this Halloween season,. Here’s the deal... both Layne Rabe and Elizabeth Hadley have carved two beautiful pumpkins... and we want you to decided who carved it best!?!?!?
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Haley, Sharon

TWIN FALLS—Sharon Haley, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Twin Falls Transitional Care of Cascadia , Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

ALLIGATOR IN IDAHO: Fish and Game investigating after person walking dog encounters reptile

Unless you visited Leo Ray’s fish farm in Hagerman in the 1990s, seeing an alligator in Idaho would be quite a rare feat. The farm, known as Fish Breeders of Idaho, raised about 10,000 alligators over a decade, though the animals were confined to the farm and raised for commercial purposes. Only one 8-foot gator remains on the property today. Just this last week, however, a dog walker in New...
HAGERMAN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

ITD: Lane Closure for I-84 Near Declo

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers headed east on Interstate 84 near Declo will have to slow down and move over for a temporary lane closure Friday, October 28. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced the planned closure of one lane of eastbound I-84 for crews to instal concrete barriers to protect workers on the new Port of Entry being built. Officials say the closure should only be a day, but could extend through the weekend to Monday. Drivers headed west will not be impacted. Drivers will need to watch for signs and slow down while the barriers are being put in place. The new Port of Entry will replace the current facility on I-84 that also includes the Cotterell Rest Area. ITD has said previously the rest stop will remain open once the new Port of Entry is opened. The new facility will be much more technologically advanced with automated vehicle identification weigh-in-motion capable scales, video equipment, along with improved on and off ramps.
DECLO, ID
98.3 The Snake

Arizona Man Arraigned in Minidoka County on Murder Charge

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man charged with murder along with his brother for the death of a Heyburn man was arraigned in Minidoka County last week. According to court documents, charges of first degree murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and failure to notify of a death were filed against Klee Lee Morrison were filed in early February, but was just arraigned via video in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on October 19. His brother, Kalob Morrison is also facing a first degree murder charge, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify of a death, and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges step from the death of Julio Caesar Lopez whose body was found inside his burned out SUV in a rural part of Lincoln County in January. According to charging documents in Kalob's case, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives used information from a GPS ankle tracker on Lopez's body, multiple home security camera footage, and credit card information to build a case to charge the two brothers for the alleged murder. Investigators allege Lopez was beat to death with a sledge hammer, shot in the head, and burned. Klee Morrison has been in custody on other charges in Arizona and Southern Utah, according to www.stgeorgeutah.com Kalob's trial had been set for earlier this month but was vacated after he waived his right to a speedy trial. According to court documents, Klee filed a motion to dismiss his case back in August unsuccessfully.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video

A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
ALBION, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls man sentenced for threatening to kill a prosecutor

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced Monday. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized...
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy