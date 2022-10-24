Read full article on original website
A full list of Trunk-or-Treat events taking place around Southern Idaho this Halloween
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re looking for some family friendly trick or treating... then you’re in luck. KMVT has put together the most complete list of all Trunk-or-Treat Events taking place in Twin Falls, and around the Magic Valley. THURSDAY. TWIN FALLS - Trunk or...
Twin Falls Co. Search and Rescue preparing for Winter conditions, volunteers still encouraged to apply
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Help when you need it most. That’s what the volunteers of the Twin Falls County Search and Rescue Team provides for people across southern Idaho. KMVTs Zach Bruhl attended their monthly meeting to learn more about the group and how it prepares for...
Drug Take Back Day happening this Saturday across the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Saturday, the public is encouraged to drop off any unused prescriptions or medicine for National Drug Take Back Day. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to get rid of any old or unused prescriptions, keeping them out of reach from unwanted users.
‘Magic Valley’ Film Shot In Twin Falls ID A Good October Watch
For those Idahoans that have been slowly knocking favorite scary movies off your must-see Halloween list, there's a pretty decent drama starring a very familiar lead that is available for streaming and was filmed in Twin Falls. It's not the scariest movie I've ever seen by a landslide, but it does have some good acting and familiar sights for those who live in the Magic Valley.
Valley Wide Cooperative opening brand new store in Wendell
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley Country Store is building a brand new facility in Wendell on South Frontage Road. The Valley Country Store says this store will be 24,000 square feet, and will feature a farm store, travel center, a truck island, diesel and gas pumps as well as food options.
Behind the Business: Bare Beans
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all know the Magic Valley runs on agriculture, and a newcomer to the area is looking to add yet another twist to the agricultural community. in this week’s Behind the Business, we look at Bare Beans, and how they’re putting a new twist on beans.
SCPHD offering free Tobacco Cessation Classes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly half a million people succumb to tobacco related deaths every year in the United States, making it the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the country. Now, local health resources are partnering with the South Central Public Health District to provide...
Walker Center to open new Sober Living Facility in Gooding
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Walker Center in Gooding will be opening a sober living facility home, after the city council unanimously approved it. The sober living facility will be located on California Street in Gooding, and will offer those recovering from a drug or alcohol addiction a next step after finishing their in-patient program.
Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley plans to open a new center in Jerome, offering new services until then
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley currently has 10 locations, but now for the first time, they are opening up their services to the Jerome community, with an 11th location. “We are thrilled, the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley...
Rise and Shine viewer poll: who carved it best?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s Rise and Shine Anchors are looking to settle a little dispute in the newsroom this Halloween season,. Here’s the deal... both Layne Rabe and Elizabeth Hadley have carved two beautiful pumpkins... and we want you to decided who carved it best!?!?!?
Haley, Sharon
TWIN FALLS—Sharon Haley, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Twin Falls Transitional Care of Cascadia , Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
LOOK! Popular Southern Idaho Straw Maze Catches Fire Friday Evening
There are reports online with accompanying videos of a popular Southern Idaho straw maze on fire Friday evening. In the reports, visitors at the Burley Straw Maze are commenting about the situation and posting videos of the blaze. In one video you can hear a woman yelling to make sure everyone has their children.
ALLIGATOR IN IDAHO: Fish and Game investigating after person walking dog encounters reptile
Unless you visited Leo Ray’s fish farm in Hagerman in the 1990s, seeing an alligator in Idaho would be quite a rare feat. The farm, known as Fish Breeders of Idaho, raised about 10,000 alligators over a decade, though the animals were confined to the farm and raised for commercial purposes. Only one 8-foot gator remains on the property today. Just this last week, however, a dog walker in New...
Third party conservative candidates make their voices heard at Twin Falls event
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many concerned Idaho voters are looking hard at third party candidates this year, and some of them visited the Southern Idaho Freedom Festival Sunday afternoon in Twin Falls. Some of them said they are concerned Idaho is losing its traditional conservative values,. On a...
New Store Officially Open In Downtown Twin Falls Is A Book Worm’s Dream
Attention all bookworms! You officially have an awesome place in Downtown Twin Falls that is a new and fresh place to check out unique books in a wonderful atmosphere. DAP Books is located on Main in Downtown Twin Falls, and you need to go check it out. DAP Books In...
ITD: Lane Closure for I-84 Near Declo
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers headed east on Interstate 84 near Declo will have to slow down and move over for a temporary lane closure Friday, October 28. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced the planned closure of one lane of eastbound I-84 for crews to instal concrete barriers to protect workers on the new Port of Entry being built. Officials say the closure should only be a day, but could extend through the weekend to Monday. Drivers headed west will not be impacted. Drivers will need to watch for signs and slow down while the barriers are being put in place. The new Port of Entry will replace the current facility on I-84 that also includes the Cotterell Rest Area. ITD has said previously the rest stop will remain open once the new Port of Entry is opened. The new facility will be much more technologically advanced with automated vehicle identification weigh-in-motion capable scales, video equipment, along with improved on and off ramps.
Arizona Man Arraigned in Minidoka County on Murder Charge
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man charged with murder along with his brother for the death of a Heyburn man was arraigned in Minidoka County last week. According to court documents, charges of first degree murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and failure to notify of a death were filed against Klee Lee Morrison were filed in early February, but was just arraigned via video in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on October 19. His brother, Kalob Morrison is also facing a first degree murder charge, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify of a death, and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges step from the death of Julio Caesar Lopez whose body was found inside his burned out SUV in a rural part of Lincoln County in January. According to charging documents in Kalob's case, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives used information from a GPS ankle tracker on Lopez's body, multiple home security camera footage, and credit card information to build a case to charge the two brothers for the alleged murder. Investigators allege Lopez was beat to death with a sledge hammer, shot in the head, and burned. Klee Morrison has been in custody on other charges in Arizona and Southern Utah, according to www.stgeorgeutah.com Kalob's trial had been set for earlier this month but was vacated after he waived his right to a speedy trial. According to court documents, Klee filed a motion to dismiss his case back in August unsuccessfully.
Twin Falls County reports early voting numbers, steps being taken to ensure a secure election
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Midterm Elections are about two weeks away, and here in Twin Falls County early voting is down, but absentee voting is up. Early voting started on October 17th and the Twin Falls County Clerk says so far about 1,400 people have voted early. Compared to roughly 5,000 people in total in 2018.
Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video
A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
Twin Falls man sentenced for threatening to kill a prosecutor
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced Monday. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized...
