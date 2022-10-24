ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storey County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified

Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A traffic collision near Truckee killed one person Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol says. CHP says around 9:00 a.m., they received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision on SR28, east of Old County Road. A preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Ian Tippins of Tahoe Vista...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in Highway 28 crash between Tahoe City and Carnelian Bay

PLACER COUNTY — A deadly crash had Highway 28 in the Lake Tahoe area closed through most of Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Old County Road, near Dollar Point.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a van and a semi-truck were involved. One person has died in the crash, authorities said. Highway 28 was closed for the rest of the morning. It reopened just after 1 p.m.
TAHOE CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire knocks down fire at Park Villa apartments

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Park Villa Apartments in Reno Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was a small fire in a wall between two units that was able to be contained before spreading. One worker is being evaluated for smoke inhalation,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation. Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

One person dead after head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon

FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. According to Trooper Amanda Powell with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, the crash involved a heavy duty drilling truck and a sedan. The truck was travelling...
FALLON, NV
mynews4.com

Structure fire knocked down at apartment complex near downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews quickly knocked down a structure fire at an apartment complex near downtown Reno on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at the Park Villa Apartments just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. Construction workers called the Reno Fire Department after...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Plumas County Sheriff’s investigating mail and credit card fraud cases

QUINCY, California (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating several instances of mail theft and credit card fraud in the Quincy and Portola areas. On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed on a home in Quincy in which thousands of pieces of mail from Quincy, Sacramento, Oroville, Santa Rosa, and Reno were found, among other locations.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Early morning break-ins result in arrest

A rash of early Saturday morning commercial burglaries resulted in a Sacramento man being detained after a vehicle matching the description of that involved was found behind the former Carson Valley Chevrolet building. Andrey Yakimov, 34, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on a Nevada State Police contempt warrant...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit By Car in Reno

The incident happened early Monday evening at the intersection of South McCarran Blvd. and Mira Loma Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver stayed on scene.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

One dead after early morning apparent self-defense shooting in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an early morning self-defense shooting near the Atlantis casino, according to the Reno Police Department. According to Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department, officers responded around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 23 to the 3000 block of S. Virginia St. on reports of a shooting and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died on scene.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Gas main relocation will force local road closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks. The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Crews knock down fire at Sparks high rise apartment

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An outside water feature caught fire at a Sparks apartment building Tuesday night. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the 1400 block of C Street just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 25. The...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Police searching for endangered Reno woman who suffers from dementia

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for an elderly woman who suffers from dementia. Jeanne Milet, 77, was last seen at her house on Coranado Way during the afternoon hours of Oct. 22. Police said she suffers from dementia and short-term memory loss.
RENO, NV

