MMAmania.com
‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
MMAmania.com
KHABIB EXPLODES! Watch Team Makhachev rush cage after UFC 280 win over Charles Oliveira
Khabib Nurmagomedov was clearly ecstatic that his best friend (and top student) Islam Makhachev won the UFC lightweight title by submitting Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. Or maybe he was just happy his $1 million...
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Shakes His Head at Fury Fighting Chisora Next
Luis Ortiz is still shaking his head in disbelief. The former title challenger can’t believe that WBC/lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that seemingly no one called for on December 3rd. Fury already owns a wide points and knockout victory over Chisora.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Lost in translation? Anderson Silva ‘knocked out twice’ training for Jake Paul fight
If you have money on Anderson Silva to defeat Jake Paul at the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. Oct. 29, 2022) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, it may be time to hedge that bet. While speaking with MMA Weekly in the video above, Silva revealed some concerning results from his training camp for the Paul showdown.
Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks out against UFC 280 brawl: “We are tired of this nonsense!”
UFC 280 was a big night for Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abu Dhabi, and the Muslim world in general. Once again they have a UFC champion to represent them, which will undoubtedly help the sport grow in population across the world. What doesn’t help the sport grow amongst Muslims is...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez
By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Fires Back At Canelo: "Who F------ Cares If I Fought One World Champion, Come Beat Me"
Although Canelo Alvarez has forged a career that will safely place him in the Hall of Fame when he ultimately hangs up his gloves, a shroud of mystery constantly surrounded him. While he never officially suffered defeat at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin, his two prior results against him, a...
themaclife.com
Silva vs. Paul reportedly in jeopardy after training room KO, Silva denies claims
The Arizona Department of Gaming, the governing body overseeing this weekend’s scheduled boxing match between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul, say that they are looking into reports that former UFC champion Silva was knocked unconscious twice during the final stages of his preparations to take on the unbeaten YouTube personality.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to “framework of a deal” for January in Las Vegas
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis have agreed to a deal framework to meet in January at a catchweight of 136 lbs in Las Vegas. However, network issues are holding up the fight, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Tank will come up one...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives
The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Relinquishes Boxing License, Charges Upheld By BBBoC
The British Boxing Board of Control has announced that welterweight contender Conor Benn has relinquished his license to box and the misconduct allegations against him have been upheld. Earlier this month, Benn was scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr. in a catch-weight bout, but the contest was eventually called off....
Boxing Scene
Joyce On Usyk Winning WBO Award: It Motivates Me To Kick His Ass Next!
Joe Joyce was honored at the annual WBO Convention with the official presentation of his interim heavyweight title. It was the honor bestowed upon unified WBA/IBF/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk, however, that served as greater motivation for what lies ahead. The pair of unbeaten heavyweights were on site for the 35th...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight
Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...
BoxingNews24.com
Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum
By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
Conor Benn relinquishes BBBofC licence amid misconduct allegations
Conor Benn voluntarily relinquished his British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) licence ahead of a hearing around ‘allegations of misconduct’ last week, the organisation has said.In a statement released on Wednesday (26 October), the BBBofC said the allegations against Benn had been upheld.The news comes three weeks after the Briton saw his scheduled bout with Chris Eubank Jr cancelled after testing positive for a banned substance.Benn, 26, was due to face compatriot Eubank Jr, 33, at London’s O2 Arena on 8 October, but the fight was called off two days beforehand, with the BBBofC declaring that the catchweight contest...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis on Conor Benn: ‘It's Just Another Black Eye for the Sport’
Former 140-pound titlist Regis Prograis couldn’t help but raise his eyebrows when news of Conor Benn’s positive drug test reached him. Benn, the British welterweight, was supposed to take on Chris Eubank Jr. in a highly publicized 157-pound catchweight bout earlier this month but three days out from fight night, it was revealed that Benn had previously tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, a fertility drug that boosts testosterone levels in men. In the end, after the British Boxing Board of Control refused to authorize the match, the entire event was scrapped.
