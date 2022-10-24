ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz Shakes His Head at Fury Fighting Chisora Next

Luis Ortiz is still shaking his head in disbelief. The former title challenger can’t believe that WBC/lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that seemingly no one called for on December 3rd. Fury already owns a wide points and knockout victory over Chisora.
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez

By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives

The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”

Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn Relinquishes Boxing License, Charges Upheld By BBBoC

The British Boxing Board of Control has announced that welterweight contender Conor Benn has relinquished his license to box and the misconduct allegations against him have been upheld. Earlier this month, Benn was scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr. in a catch-weight bout, but the contest was eventually called off....
Boxing Scene

Joyce On Usyk Winning WBO Award: It Motivates Me To Kick His Ass Next!

Joe Joyce was honored at the annual WBO Convention with the official presentation of his interim heavyweight title. It was the honor bestowed upon unified WBA/IBF/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk, however, that served as greater motivation for what lies ahead. The pair of unbeaten heavyweights were on site for the 35th...
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight

Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...
BoxingNews24.com

Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum

By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
The Independent

Conor Benn relinquishes BBBofC licence amid misconduct allegations

Conor Benn voluntarily relinquished his British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) licence ahead of a hearing around ‘allegations of misconduct’ last week, the organisation has said.In a statement released on Wednesday (26 October), the BBBofC said the allegations against Benn had been upheld.The news comes three weeks after the Briton saw his scheduled bout with Chris Eubank Jr cancelled after testing positive for a banned substance.Benn, 26, was due to face compatriot Eubank Jr, 33, at London’s O2 Arena on 8 October, but the fight was called off two days beforehand, with the BBBofC declaring that the catchweight contest...
Boxing Scene

Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
Boxing Scene

Regis Prograis on Conor Benn: ‘It's Just Another Black Eye for the Sport’

Former 140-pound titlist Regis Prograis couldn’t help but raise his eyebrows when news of Conor Benn’s positive drug test reached him. Benn, the British welterweight, was supposed to take on Chris Eubank Jr. in a highly publicized 157-pound catchweight bout earlier this month but three days out from fight night, it was revealed that Benn had previously tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, a fertility drug that boosts testosterone levels in men. In the end, after the British Boxing Board of Control refused to authorize the match, the entire event was scrapped.

