Woman Killed in Hit and Run Collision in South Seattle

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago
Traffic Collision detectives are investigating a fatal hit and run collision in South Seattle after a motorist struck and killed a pedestrian Friday evening.

Around 7:15 PM, police were called to Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street after an injured 66-year-old woman was found in the roadway.

Police believe a driver in a dark-colored sedan struck the woman in the northbound lanes of Rainier and fled the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact investigators at (206) 684-8923.

